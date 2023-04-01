A Cedar Creek High School student selected to attend the Disney Dreamers Academy this spring was recognized as the camp’s “Dreamer of the Year.”
Maria Maione had been the only South Jersey student and one of four from New Jersey selected to attend the March 23-26 camp in Orlando, Florida.
Maione, 16, ended the camp on a high note when the camp’s 100 students, chosen from around the country, selected her as “dreamer of the year,” said her mother, Angela.
The program gives students an opportunity to learn from community leaders and industry experts about how to succeed in their career goals.
Maione said she learned from her parents to “stand up for myself and others when they don’t have a voice.”
