EGG HARBOR CITY — Students at the Egg Harbor City Community School spent a recent afternoon painting decorative planters for the eighth annual Captain’s Table Gala fundraiser event.

The event is one of two key fundraisers for the Community Food Bank of New Jersey and its sister charity group Let us Eat, Please.

Both the Egg Harbor City Community School and the Charles L. Spragg Elementary School participate in this event, as well as the Galloway Township public school district. The aim of the Captain’s Table Gala is to raise money for summer food programs designed to provide food insecure families with meals during the summer months outside of the school year.

The Food Bank is heavily involved with the public schools, which also provides food to the schools after-school Reach program, as well as different events which require meals.

Students who participate in activities such as this year’s succulent plant painting are members of art clubs at the schools. The clubs include students in third through eighth grade. The students themselves agree the event is fun and the general consensus among them was they will continue being in art club and continue participating in the tradition.

District Director of Special Products Alysha Garcia oversaw the after-school event.

“It’s a club function, but they also have something that they’re working towards to help the community. So it’s really tying in not only their interests and club, but what can we do to help,” Garcia said.

Prior to getting to the business of painting and decorating the year’s fundraiser object, the art teachers explain to the students what their works are going to be used for, with the goal of teaching them to give back.

Art teacher Kelly Roberts, who led the students during the project, was one of three women working alongside the roomful of students to guide them through the painting process.

“It’s good to teach the kids to give back. I mean they get a lot and they don’t realize that it comes from somewhere so it’s nice to have them participate and give back. And they always feel good about it. They like doing it,” Roberts said.

The gala is a successful event according to Donna Vecere from Cooper Levenson, a key face behind organizing the fundraiser. The students’ work in particular is well-received by the community and sells quickly. Last year the students painted coasters which sold out with over an hour left to go. Members of the community get to see where their donations are going when they purchase these student-made crafts.

Food Bank Director of External Affairs Torrina Bennett-Michael emphasized the importance of events like the Captain’s Table Gala in getting children food throughout the entire year. According to statistics from the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, 70,000 individuals throughout Atlantic, Cape, and Cumberland counties are food insecure. Out of that 70,000 over 20,000 are students. This makes the region the worst in the state regarding food security rates.

According to Bennett-Michael, the Food Bank’s services have skyrocketed in the past year alone, with an increase in needs over 200%. As federal pandemic benefits are set to end in the coming months, she expresses concern at how many more people will find them in a state of food insecurity.

“The need is not going down. It’s going up. If individuals want to support, this event is a great way to support us. But also if people have food they want to drop off, we accept donations every day. They can just come to the food bank in Egg Harbor Township with donations and we’ll gladly receive them,” said Bennett-Michael.

The Community Assistance Pantry in Egg Harbor Township is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Captain’s Table Gala will be held 6 p.m. March 2 at the Atlantic City Convention Center. Guests will be invited to sample a variety of food and spirits from local businesses. Tickets are $125 per person, which include entrance to this year’s boat show on March 2.

To purchase a sponsorship or tickets, email cfault@cfbnj.org or visit give.cfbnj.org/LUEP.