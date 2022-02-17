Egg Harbor City students get creative in combating hunger

The Egg Harbor City Community School hosted an arts and crafts benefit for New Jersey food bank organizations Tuesday. Local art club students gathered to paint and decorate handcrafted coasters that are to be sold for $20 each at the Captain’s Table VIP Reception at March’s Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show.

Proceeds from the coasters will be donated to the hunger relief organizations Let Us Eat, Please and the Southern Branch of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey.

“We’re helping others who don’t have stuff,” said third-grader Sofia Vanfossen, saying she liked the idea their projects were being sold to help feed the hungry.

About 18% of New Jersey children are food insecure, according to Denise Hladun, director of external affairs for the food bank in Egg Harbor Township.

Two dozen or so students from third to sixth grade mixed and applied paint to make the coasters their own and to find a colorful way to advance their crusade against hunger. A pair of art teachers looked on and guided the students throughout the day. The circular coasters being made by the students will complement square coasters being made by students from neighboring Galloway Township, which will also be up for sale at the Captain’s Table.

Community School Principal Jack Griffith said the school has been working with hunger-relief organizations for almost a decade. During that time, the students have made an assortment of arts and crafts, including mugs and picture frames. The school also helps distribute meals and identify households who may be food insecure. There is also a weeklong staff fundraiser scheduled for next week.

“We used to just be a recipient of the food to give out and we wanted to do something to give back, so that’s what really we’re doing here,” Griffith said.

The students were enthusiastic about the process. Lleionna Okmbaopepe, an 8-year-old third grader, said she liked art and was excited that her work would be showcased for a large audience.

Bree Bjorklund, a 9-year-old third grader, said she draws all the time on her own, and she was excited for any opportunity to work on her art. She was especially proud of the dark maroon paint she had created by mixing black, brown and red.

Other students emphasized their appreciation for how their work may help others. Tristan Digiacomo, a sixth grader, said he enjoyed art because it helped him relax and he was happy his art was going to a good cause. He added he thought people may also be encouraged to start their own healthy habits by the art he creates.

“They enjoy helping other people and also being creative doing it,” said Community School art teacher Kelly Roberts.

Roberts said in total about 108 coasters had been made in the district, amounting to $2,160 in donations to the food relief organizations.

While the school has been putting on this event for several years, the recent support efforts have come at a crucial time.

Hladun said demand for hunger relief services surged during the early months of the pandemic, and then lessened due to federal relief programs. She warned, however, with rising inflation outpacing increases in wages for some Americans, the demand on food banks may rise again.

The food bank is a member of the Feeding America charity and has been working to nourish New Jersey children for over 45 years. It has facilities in both Egg Harbor Township and Hillside, Union County, while operating in 15 of the state’s 21 counties.

Let Us Eat, Please was founded in 2012 by late philanthropist James Cooper, who was concerned about New Jersey children who attend school without enough to eat.

Together, Let Us Eat and the food bank organize the Captain’s Table VIP Reception at the boat show, which this year is scheduled to be held March 3 (the show itself is March 3-6 at the Atlantic City Convention Center). Proceeds benefit the hunger relief missions of the two organizations.

Jeanne Mohr-Williams, an Egg Harbor City resident who has long volunteered for the food program, said she believed the creation of the coasters exemplified the compassion of the community.

“I’ve been here all my life, raised my kids here and just wanted to always give back,” Mohr-Williams said.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

