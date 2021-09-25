Egg Harbor City seeks to regulate short-term rentals

Jiampetti said she was concerned about enforcement.

"It is currently hard enough to enforce when there are turnovers on our existing rental properties," she said. "And 60% of our housing are rental properties. The parking rules may also be unenforceable because the streets are public.”

Under the proposed ordinance, property owners would be required to obtain a short-term rental permit before renting or advertising to rent any short-term rental. The initial cost to register would be $250 with a $200 annual renewal fee.

There will also be an initial $75 inspection fee with inspections required every six months at a cost of $50 each. Owners will be required to maintain a log with renters’ information to be made available to city inspectors.

Property owners will be responsible for making sure renters do not disrupt the rights of neighboring property owners. Renters will be limited to one vehicle per two occupants.