Egg Harbor City seeks to regulate short-term rentals

EGG HARBOR CITY — City Council on Thursday introduced an ordinance establishing regulations for short-term rental properties such as those rented through Airbnb.
The ordinance is intended to provide a flexible housing stock that allows travelers a safe accommodation while contributing to the local economy and promoting travel and tourism, officials said. It also is intended to help homeowners maintain their properties during difficult economic times.
Officials also sought to mitigate the problems that can arise from having short-term rental properties in established residential neighborhoods, such as accumulated trash, excessive noise, on-street parking and diminished public safety.
Other local towns have sought to regulate short-term rentals in recent years. Atlantic City has passed ordinances that amend annual fees, occupancy loads, age limits of renters and parking availability, and cap the number of short-term rental permits in the Chelsea neighborhood. In Egg Harbor Township, a property owner can only rent out their home once every 30 days in most of the township. Ventnor passed an ordinance that requires any hosts renting their homes for 30 days or less to apply for a mercantile license and pay a $100 fee.
“It is very well-written,” Mayor Lisa Jiampetti said of the city's ordinance. “However, I still must ask everyone on council if you would want to live next to an Airbnb?”
Jiampetti said she was concerned about enforcement.
While many visitors may find it easier to navigate shore rentals with the recent growth of o…
"It is currently hard enough to enforce when there are turnovers on our existing rental properties," she said. "And 60% of our housing are rental properties. The parking rules may also be unenforceable because the streets are public.”
Under the proposed ordinance, property owners would be required to obtain a short-term rental permit before renting or advertising to rent any short-term rental. The initial cost to register would be $250 with a $200 annual renewal fee.
There will also be an initial $75 inspection fee with inspections required every six months at a cost of $50 each. Owners will be required to maintain a log with renters’ information to be made available to city inspectors.
Property owners will be responsible for making sure renters do not disrupt the rights of neighboring property owners. Renters will be limited to one vehicle per two occupants.
Properties eligible to participate include single-family residences, units within a two-family dwelling where one unit is owner-occupied, a condominium unit when it conforms to the rules and bylaws of a homeowners’ association, and two dwelling units in a multiple-unit dwelling not located in a condominium association or homeowner association where one unit is owner-occupied.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.