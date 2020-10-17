Egg Harbor City pregnant woman and boyfriend still seeking a stable place to live

"If I didn't have my parents and family, I could have been in the same spot," said Clements, comparing herself to Gaskins.

Because Clements' fiancé died, she lost the house she was living in with him and moved in with her parents when she was seven months pregnant. She eventually gave birth to her son, Craig Dains Jr., who is now 8.

"I always try to set a good example for my son. And, I feel there's just so much hate going on right now that we just have to be kind to each other. It takes so much energy to be hateful, and it's such a simple act to be nice," said Clements, who has given money to Gaskins.

Carol Suarez, 59, of Middletown Township, Monmouth County, also read about the couple.

Suarez, a Christian, says she remembers growing up back in the day in Staten Island, New York. She said she did not have much, but she was happy.

"There were some nights I didn't have much to eat, maybe a grilled cheese," Suarez said.

Now, with four children and three grandchildren, Suarez feels blessed.

Suarez and her husband are working. She survived a bout with the new coronavirus. She received prescribed medicine in March and avoided hospitalization, but still has lingering effects from COVID-19.