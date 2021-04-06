Egg Harbor City plans to regulate some sober living facilities

EGG HARBOR CITY — The city’s land use board voted Monday night in favor of the city regulating licensed sober living homes, saying a proposed ordinance is in agreement with the city’s master plan.

The ordinance defines licensed Cooperative Sober Living Residences as a conditional use permitted in all residential zones. Such houses would have to be licensed by the state Department of Community Affairs and be at least 600 feet apart from each other, as well as at least 1,000 feet from any school.

In CSLRs, individual renters have their own leases with the owner or operator, and there is staff on site to enforce rules, oversee medication and perform random drug screening.

The draft ordinance also prohibits rooming and boarding houses in residential areas that are not for those in recovery from substance abuse.

It does not attempt to regulate Oxford House model recovery homes, which are recovery homes that operate as a single housekeeping unit like a family, without any need for licensing and without staff on site. The federal Fair Housing Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act prevent restrictions on Oxford Houses because they are considered family units.

The ordinance will be introduced at the April 8 City Council meeting, officials said, and could pass April 22.

