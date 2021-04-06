Egg Harbor City plans to regulate some sober living facilities

EGG HARBOR CITY — The city’s land use board voted Monday night in favor of the city regulating licensed sober living homes, saying a proposed ordinance is in agreement with the city’s master plan.
The ordinance defines licensed Cooperative Sober Living Residences as a conditional use permitted in all residential zones. Such houses would have to be licensed by the state Department of Community Affairs and be at least 600 feet apart from each other, as well as at least 1,000 feet from any school.
In CSLRs, individual renters have their own leases with the owner or operator, and there is staff on site to enforce rules, oversee medication and perform random drug screening.
The draft ordinance also prohibits rooming and boarding houses in residential areas that are not for those in recovery from substance abuse.
It does not attempt to regulate Oxford House model recovery homes, which are recovery homes that operate as a single housekeeping unit like a family, without any need for licensing and without staff on site. The federal Fair Housing Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act prevent restrictions on Oxford Houses because they are considered family units.
The ordinance will be introduced at the April 8 City Council meeting, officials said, and could pass April 22.
The right of recovering addicts to live together is protected by federal law under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Fair Housing Act. It has been upheld by courts all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court.
There is research showing the homes do a much better job of helping people stay clean than simply returning them to their old neighborhoods after treatment.
In the Oxford House model, the residents are self-governing, and all residents contribute to the maintenance and expenses of the house. The residents determine who can live there, and there is no addiction treatment, therapy or paid staff provided. The house is not required to be licensed by the Department of Community Affairs.
The ordinance was based on Woodbury, Gloucester County’s ordinance regulating the homes.
“Egg Harbor City finds itself, much like the City of Woodbury, with an aging housing stock of large, single family homes,” according to a memo to the land use board from Remington & Vernick Engineers, which suggested developing the ordinance. “Depressed property values and large homes built with a relatively high number of bedrooms … make for an attractive housing stock for CSLR facilities.”
The city also has a walkable downtown and bus and rail transit options, which make it attractive for “those in recovery who rely on walking and transit options for their transportation needs.”
The consultants came to the conclusion that the number of CSLR facilities will increase in the city going forward, and that it was a good time to establish regulations concerning them.
