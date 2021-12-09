Egg Harbor City man wins brand new roof in a giveaway event

EGG HARBOR CITY — On Thursday morning, Leonard Forand Jr. had some unexpected guests at his home and they came bearing a surprise gift: a new roof.

For the past 14 years, East Coast Roofing, Siding & Windows has donated at least one roof to a South Jersey resident who cannot afford to replace it himself.

Since 2020 due to the pandemic, the giveaway placed an emphasis on awarding new roofs to those who work as first responders.

This year's giveaway had two winners, with a Hainesport (Burlington County) resident winning the other new roof Tuesday.

Forand, a fire chief for the Green Bank Volunteer Fire Company in Egg Harbor City, and owns his own business, was nominated by his daughter.

At 9 a.m. Thursday, representatives from East Coast Roofing, local first responders and members of Forand’s family gathered outside of his home to surprised him. Chick-Fil-A in Egg Harbor Township donated breakfast for those in attendance as well as sent their cow mascot for the event.

Forand knew his daughter had nominated him, but did not anticipate being chosen.