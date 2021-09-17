Egg Harbor City man charged in 25-year-old Brigantine sex assault

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Brigantine cops work to keep public informed EDITORS NOTE: This story originally ran on Dec. 16, 1996

State Police recalled that during the summers of 1995 and 1996, there were about 14 reported incidents of an individual engaging in voyeuristic behavior and attempted sexual assaults of two sleeping teenage girls in the Brigantine area. Those incidents created widespread panic, State Police said, which led to an increased presence by Brigantine police.

A week after the assault on the 10-year-old girl, according to stories in The Press archives, more than 100 people attended a meeting at the city's North School that was set up by residents. They accused the police of covering up the incidents that occurred during the summers of 1995 and 1996, leaving residents in the dark.

"There is no defense for not telling us," said one resident in July 1996. "It's ludicrous. My house is under construction and has no back door right now. For six weeks I've been at risk and didn't know it."

But police at the time said they only recently established that the incidents may constitute a pattern by the same individual. And most of the incidents — eight in the summer of 1995 and four in 1996 — involved only minor intrusions or peeping, the archives showed. The incidents began in August 1995, including some where the intruder made contact with the victims.