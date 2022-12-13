Egg Harbor City man arrested in Atlantic City with stolen gun, drugs

ATLANTIC CITY — An Egg Harbor City man has been arrested in city for his alleged possession of drugs and a stolen gun.
Dashawn Stotts, 28 of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Saturday night after being stopped by police on the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue, according to a police news release.
His car had allegedly been idling unattended on the road, prompting Atlantic City Police Officer Ivan Cruz to activate his lights behind it.
Stotts then came to the scene and identified himself as the driver of the car.
Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan was called in to respond to the scene with a narcotics canine, which in turn indicated there were drugs in the car. Police subsequently searched the car and found what they allege were various drugs therein, including prescription Codeine pills, 8 grams of suspected crack cocaine, one wax fold of suspected heroin, 39 grams of marijuana and 29 Oxycodone pills. Authorities said they also found a handgun, which was alleged to have been reported stolen, and $500 cash, alleged to be the proceeds of a drug deal.
Stotts was remanded to the Atlantic County jail. He is being charged with unlawful weapon possession, five counts of drug possession, drug possession with intent to distribute; reception of stolen property and several related charges. He is also facing five charges for distributing drugs within 500 feet of a public park and obstruction.
