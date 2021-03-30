Egg Harbor City lowers proposed property tax increase

“This officer wouldn’t be on the street until 2022 anyway,” Trythall said. “Other area police departments have hiring freezes right now. With salary, benefits and equipment, a new officer could cost more than $100,000.”

Mayor Lisa Jiampetti said the new officer was necessary to maintain a 16-member department.

“It won’t cost that much as there are more economical means if the hiring complies with Civil Service rules,” Jiampetti said. “I don’t want to see the safety of Egg Harbor City residents jeopardized. And as mayor, I have final say on the Police Department.”

The city expects to receive $398,000 in COVID-19 relief funds for 2020 and 2021. However, city officials are unclear on exactly what those funds can be used.

“I believe it can be used to keep essential personnel and any other COVID-related issues including revenue losses,” Jiampetti said.

“If allowed, we could also use those funds instead of the money from the land sales and Egg Harbor City North funds,” Kahn said.

There is also a possibility that those funds could be used to lower, or possibly eliminate, the proposed 5.5 cent tax rate increase.