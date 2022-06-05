Egg Harbor City Lake Park nature trail cleanup rescheduled to June 11

EGG HARBOR CITY — A cleanup at Egg Harbor City Lake Park, originally scheduled for May 7, will be held Saturday.
The cleanup is sponsored by the Friends of City Lake Park, in cooperation with SustainableEHC, the city government and the Atlantic County Utilities Authority.
The group will meet in the lake parking lot at 9 a.m. to clean up the nature trail adjacent to the campground. Grabbers, bags and T-shirts will be provided. Participants should dress appropriately to avoid ticks.
Register at signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4ca5a82ba1fccf8-ehccleanup or email michaelasheridan3rd@gmail.com.
More information is available at the Friends of Egg Harbor City Lake Park Facebook page.
