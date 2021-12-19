Egg Harbor City holds annual Christmas parade

Egg Harbor City held its annual Christmas parade on Saturday. The event consisted of school bands, youth groups, numerous holiday-decorated cars, farm tractors and vehicles from the city’s police and fire departments.
The entourage traveled down Philadelphia Avenue and then throughout the neighborhood as sirens from the emergency services vehicles alerted residents to the arrival of Santa Claus on the final fire truck.
