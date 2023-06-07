EGG HARBOR CITY — The PSEG Foundation recently awarded a $2,000 Sustainable Jersey grant to the city's green team, SustainableEHC.
The city was one of 75 New Jersey municipalities to receive funding, along with Port Republic and Galloway Township.
SustainableEHC plans to use the funds to create an e-newsletter to keep residents informed, update its inventory of contaminated land sites and address animals in the community by partnering with the Atlantic County Humane Society.
PSEG and Sustainable Jersey awarded five $20,000 grants, twelve $10,000 grants and forty $2,000 grants for sustainability projects in 17 counties.
“These sustainability projects will strengthen New Jersey by helping local communities become more livable, environmentally friendly and prosperous,” Sustainable Jersey Executive Director Randall Solomon said in a news release.
For more information, call 609-965-5681 or visit sustainableehc.org.
