Egg Harbor City fire displaces residents

EGG HARBOR CITY — At least eight people were displaced Tuesday evening following a fire that damaged the interior of a city home, fire officials said.

Firefighters from Egg Harbor City and South Egg Harbor were called to the home on Cincinnati Avenue at 5:50 p.m. They arrived to find smoke coming from the building as well as flames shooting out from a window, fire Chief Walter Kienzle said Wednesday.

The fire started in a second-floor room. Most smoke and heat damage happened on that floor. The first floor suffered water damage, Kienzle said.

No injuries to the home's occupants or firefighters were reported. The home's occupants evacuated safely, Kienzle said.

The fire remains under investigation but appears to be accidental, Kienzle said.

The blaze was extinguished within 15 minutes. Firefighters were on scene for about two hours, Kienzle said.

