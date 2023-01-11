Egg Harbor City Council stays course despite new party split

EGG HARBOR CITY — A partisan shift in the city has not produced drastic changes to government.

The city held its reorganization meeting Thursday, with three new members sworn onto City Council. The governing body now has a 4-4-1 split between Democrats and Republicans, a shift left from the 5-3-1 GOP majority that had previously controlled city government. Council President Pro Tempore Donna Heist is an independent. Mayor Lisa Jiampetti is a Democrat.

Despite its new composition, the body opted for stability. Council voted 5-4 to reappoint Joseph Ricci Jr. to the position of council president. The president vote broke down on party lines, with Heist joining with Republicans to keep Ricci in the role. They then voted to reappoint Heist president pro tempore, chairing meetings in the president’s absence. Democrats voted on party lines for Councilman Karl Timbers to fill both positions.

Heist was registered as a Democrat entering into 2022 according to the city website, but has since dropped her party affiliation. She told The Press of Atlantic City on Tuesday that she had always voted her conscience and thought partisan politics often worked against the interests of local government. She said she cast her vote for council president based on personal metrics rather than party loyalty.

“Party lines make no sense to me,” Heist said. “I didn’t run for council because I wanted to be a great Democrat, I ran for council because I wanted to help the city.”

Ingrid Clark, inaugurated by Atlantic County Clerk Joe Giralo, became the first elected Latina member of the council. The city held a presentation honoring Clark on that account, gifting her a commemorative plaque.

Clark said she was glad her mother was able to witness her inauguration onto the council and thanked her husband for his support for her campaign. She also said she had family from Puerto Rico watching her inauguration on Zoom.

“All the tears, all the stress, all the EVERYTHING….it was worth it! #history,” Clark said in a Facebook post that featured a photograph of the plaque. She also wrote on Facebook that she would be working to highlight local businesses and promote the city.

The city's professional appointments drew some consensus but occasionally broke down on partisan lines.

Council appointed Polistina & Associates, the firm of state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, city planner on a 5-3, mostly party-line vote. Heist joined with the Republicans in the planner vote, and newly inaugurated Councilmember Nanette LoBiondo Galloway, a Democrat, abstained. The other three Democrats on the body supported the firm CME for planner.

Angela Costigan of Costigan & Costigan, which has offices in Philadelphia and Hammonton, was appointed the city’s municipal attorney. Her selection came on a 7-1 vote, with Timbers in dissent.

Ford-Scott & Associates, of Ocean City, and Blaney & Karavan, of Avalon, were appointed city auditor and labor attorney, respectively.

Along with Clark and LoBiondo Galloway, Kasey Attainese was the third new member of council, filling the unexpired, two-year term left by the late Councilwoman Robin Sefton.

Incumbent Mattia Brown was ousted in the November general election for three open seats, finishing behind LoBiondo Galloway, Clark and Councilman Steve Dash.