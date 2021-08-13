 Skip to main content
Egg Harbor City Council passes cannabis regulations
Egg Harbor City Council passes cannabis regulations

Marijuana, weed, pot, grass, ganja — no matter what terms people are used to, the legal kind in New Jersey is cannabis.

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

EGG HARBOR CITY — City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Thursday establishing six marketplace classes of licensed cannabis businesses.

Under the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance and Marketplace Modernization Act, towns have until Aug. 21 — 180 days from the adoption of the state law — to create a local enforcement structure. Towns that do not act by then will be governed by the state’s law.

The proposed ordinance allows for six marketplace categories of licensed businesses. They include cultivator licenses for facilities involved in growing and cultivating cannabis; manufacturer licenses for facilities involved in the manufacturing, preparation and packaging of cannabis items; wholesaler licenses for facilities involved in obtaining and selling cannabis items for later resale by other licensees; distributor licenses for businesses involved in transporting cannabis in bulk from one licensed cultivator to another licensed cultivator or cannabis items in bulk from any type of licensed cannabis business to another; retailer licenses for locations at which cannabis items and related supplies are sold to consumers; and delivery licenses for businesses providing courier services for consumer purchases that are fulfilled by a licensed cannabis retailer to make deliveries of the purchased items to a consumer, and which service would include the ability of a consumer to make a purchase directly through the cannabis delivery service which would be presented by the delivery service for fulfillment by a retailer and then delivered to a customer.

The ordinance states that all classes other than retail will be permitted in the city's industrial use or purpose zones. The ordinance also stipulates that one retail cannabis establishment can be included on both Philadelphia Avenue and the White Horse Pike.

There were no comments on the ordinance from council members or those in attendance.

Also at the meeting, council unanimously voted to continue a joint municipal court arrangement with Hammonton. Egg Harbor City originally signed an agreement with Hammonton in January 2020.

Marcus King, president of New Jersey’s Teamsters Local 331, asked why the council opted not to join the proposed countywide municipal court system, which is expected to take effect next year and was pitched as a way to save towns money.

“It is much more lucrative for us to join with Hammonton,” council President Joseph Ricci Jr. said.

