Egg Harbor City Council passes cannabis regulations

The proposed ordinance allows for six marketplace categories of licensed businesses. They include cultivator licenses for facilities involved in growing and cultivating cannabis; manufacturer licenses for facilities involved in the manufacturing, preparation and packaging of cannabis items; wholesaler licenses for facilities involved in obtaining and selling cannabis items for later resale by other licensees; distributor licenses for businesses involved in transporting cannabis in bulk from one licensed cultivator to another licensed cultivator or cannabis items in bulk from any type of licensed cannabis business to another; retailer licenses for locations at which cannabis items and related supplies are sold to consumers; and delivery licenses for businesses providing courier services for consumer purchases that are fulfilled by a licensed cannabis retailer to make deliveries of the purchased items to a consumer, and which service would include the ability of a consumer to make a purchase directly through the cannabis delivery service which would be presented by the delivery service for fulfillment by a retailer and then delivered to a customer.