EGG HARBOR CITY — City Council on Thursday voted to create the position of public safety director and to hire Mark Emmer to serve in that role, one in which he previously served from 2002 to 2008.
Emmer was scheduled to start the following day, July 17, and the agreement will run through the end of the year.
The position is part-time. Emmer is scheduled to work 20 to 25 hours per week, at a rate of $600 a week without benefits.
Under the ordinance, the director shall possess all the general appointment and supervisory powers granted to department heads under state law. Emmer's duties include the authority to:
• Adopt and promulgate rules and regulations for the government of the Police Department and for the discipline of members
• Provide for the health, safety or welfare of the city in an emergency situation through special emergency directives
• Prepare budget requests and administer the departmental budget
• Approve or disapprove payrolls, bills and claims chargeable to the department appropriations
• Provide such information reports on the work of the department as may from time to time be required by the mayor to the mayor with copies to council
• Preside at all departmental hearings and remove and suspend police officers and employees of the department as provided by law
• Perform such other duties as directed by the mayor, not inconsistent with applicable ordinances and statutes
• Examine at any time the operations of the department or the performance of any officer or member
• Exercise all power and duties conferred by ordinances with respect to license application and approval
Emmer served for more than 35 years with the State Police and in his earlier stint as the public safety director in Egg Harbor City. More recently, he has served as an attorney specializing in criminal and motor vehicle defense work.
He has an associate degree from Atlantic Cape Community College, a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the former Richard Stockton College of New Jersey and a law degree from Widener University.
He has also served as an adjunct professor at Stockton, teaching Introduction to Criminal Justice, a course covering police, corrections and the court system.
