Egg Harbor City church reenacts Stations of the Cross in Good Friday tradition

EGG HARBOR CITY — The congregation of St. Nicholas Church reflected on the Passion of Christ through the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday.

The Stations of the Cross commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. There are 14 stations, each of which represents a different event, beginning with the condemnation of Jesus and ending with his entombment. St. Nicholas traditionally reenacts the Stations in the streets around the church.

"The Stations of the Cross is a meditation on what we call the Passion of Christ," said the Rev. Gerard Marable. "When we meditate on it, and when we do the action of walking, kneeling, singing and moving, our whole bodies are brought into that meditation. It's not just a meditation of the mind, it's a holistic meditation."

Beginning outside the front of the church, the group, led by Marable, made their journey down St. Louis Avenue and then around the block, stopping at intervals for each devotion.

While walking, the congregation sang hymns in Spanish.

At each station, a prayer was read, and the congregation recited, "We adore thee, oh Christ, and we bless thee," as they knelt.

Colorfully costumed children and other members of the congregation reenacted the events. They carried a cross at the head of the congregation and participated at certain points, tying Jesus' hands and feet to the cross. Daniel Mendez, an 18-year-old from Egg Harbor City, played Jesus. He wore a crown of thorns and removed his shirt to reveal realistic "cuts" on his torso at the 10th station.

While walking, congregants lifted their hands in worship, or knelt to pray, feeling moved by the experience.

Angela Botero and Maria Giraldo said they usually come to Mass but they especially like to attend Holy Week services.

"Good Friday is very important because it's the day that Jesus Christ died," Giraldo said.

"We just come to pray," Botero said.

Kathy Garcia, who said she has been a member of the church for 40 years, felt passionate about the Stations of the Cross.

To Garcia, the physical act of walking, singing and otherwise reenacting the Passion is important.

"With visualizing, it helps us understand more than we would just by reading," she said.

Marable agreed that visualization and physicality enhance the meaning for many, and that it allows them to understand the story in a deeper, more personal way.

"It helps us to have an experience of Jesus, and to take our experiences of suffering and bring them together with his," he said.

