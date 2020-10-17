Egg Harbor City cancels Halloween parade, OKs trick-or-treating

EGG HARBOR CITY — Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, City Council on Thursday voted to cancel its annual Halloween parade.

Council voted unanimously to cancel the Oct. 30 event after receiving correspondence from the parade sponsor, the Mays Landing and Egg Harbor City Rotary Club, that it wasn’t comfortable sponsoring the event due to liability issues related to the pandemic.

“It is with great reluctance that we find it necessary to withdraw from this year’s Halloween Parade,” the letter from Rotary Club Halloween Parade Director Ronald Smith states. “This decision was made after much thought and careful consideration, but liability issues for our organization and members were too great to overcome.”

Council members expressed concerns about the safety of marchers and spectators who might not be practicing social distancing, especially because larger crowds could be expected due to the cancellation of parades in neighboring communities.

“I would like to still have the parade, but based on the new information, we cannot do so,” Councilman Scott Trythall said.

It wasn’t all bad news for children in the city, as council voted 5-1 to allow trick-or-treating on Halloween from 6 to 8 p.m. Councilman Clifford Mays Jr. cast the lone dissenting vote, citing safety concerns due to the pandemic.