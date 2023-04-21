EGG HARBOR CITY — The city is set to receive $400,000 for improvements to the city's lake park, the state Department of Community Affairs told officials Friday.
Efforts to construct handicapped parking, beach access and remove barriers in the restrooms will be funded by a new round of Small Cities grants through the DCA, according to an email sent to Mayor Lisa Jiampetti.
Seeing a substantial amount of handicapped visitors at the park, the city has been eyeing the improvements since 2021, Jiampetti said.
"I'm very happy that we can now make the necessary accommodations for our lake guests and campers who are physically challenged," Jiampetti said.
People are also reading…
The mayor previously said the lake park is one of the city's largest revenue sources, generating about $100,000 yearly.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.