Egg Harbor City awarded $25,000 Energy Planning Grant

EGG HARBOR CITY — The city is one of 46 New Jersey municipalities to be awarded a Community Energy Planning Grant by the state Board of Public Utilities through the Sustainable Jersey program.

The BPU on June 8 awarded $820,000 to municipalities to create energy plans that combat climate change and save money on the cost of energy. Twenty-four of the 46 municipalities are considered “overburdened” and received the maximum award of $25,000, including Atlantic City and Pleasantville. The other municipalities received $10,000 awards.

“This grant award will help Egg Harbor City create a long-term plan that meets the needs of our unique community,” Mayor Lisa Jiampetti said in a news release.

SustainableEHC Chairwoman Nanette LoBiondo Galloway and Chief Financial Officer Jodi Kahn applied for the grant after attending several online training sessions.

“Strategies to be investigated in the plan include EV charging stations, greening our municipal fleet, reducing emissions, solar and geothermal installations, green building and zoning, microgrid sharing and, most importantly, helping residents maximize their energy efficiency to reduce their monthly energy bills,” Galloway said.

The city will have 18 months to complete the plan. The program was designed to help municipalities align their energy goals with the state’s Energy Master Plan, which provides a roadmap for New Jersey to achieve 100% clean energy by 2050.

“Municipalities have tremendous authority over our energy future,” said Randall Solomon of Sustainable Jersey, which provides technical assistance to grant recipients.

The city will contract with an engineering firm to do the investigation and planning document. The process will also include engaging the community through outreach and educational campaigns.

Since its inception in 2009, SustainableEHC has secured nearly $110,000 in outside funding for sustainability projects, including solar, resiliency, stewardship and tree planting grants, and to support green team operations, according to the release from the group.

For more information, visit sustainableehc.org or call 609-457-2514.