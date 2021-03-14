Efforts underway to change parental notification rules in NJ marijuana laws

According to reports, the notification provisions were a result of negotiations during the legislative process with a goal to decrease the potential negative impacts of underage possession, especially for children of color.

“It does not legalize marijuana for kids. That was one thing that we had to avoid at all costs, but at the same time, it prevents more kids — and, importantly, more kids of color — from getting caught up in the criminal justice system,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a radio interview last week.

Three bills have already been introduced in the state Legislature to amend the provision on parental notification, providing parental notification on the first offense.

Sen. Michael Testa, R-Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, are co-sponsors on two of the bills.

“I think that the law as it has been passed is pure insanity,” Testa said. “It handcuffs police officers from being able to do their job with minors. As a parent of three children, I would like to know if my children were engaging in what amounts to illegal activity.”

Testa also criticized the provision of the law that punishes law enforcement, and the lack of a central database for officers to look up if a minor had a written warning in another municipality.