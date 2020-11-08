Effects of pandemic have hit special education students and teachers especially hard

Christopher has been diagnosed on the very low end of the autism spectrum, his father said, and has difficulty communicating. Christopher only talks in one- or two-word sentences and only with people that he knows well. He can't do anything without being supervised, Lew Branin said.

But he loves school.

"He loves learning. He loves showing off his math skills," Lew said. "He loves the structure that he gets in school and being with his other friends."

Without that structure in the spring, Christopher began to regress. Not just with learning, but with his behavior. His father said he would go into "meltdown" more often where his body would spasm and he would get loud and annoyed more easily.

Branin expressed his concerns to school administration, said Jo-Anne Goldberg, Mainland's director of special education.

After having discussions with other parents and a doing a lot of research into the safety and education requirements established by the state, Mainland became one of only two schools in Atlantic County to offer an in-person extended school year program to special education students this past summer.

Goldberg said it was a huge success that brought some structure back to the students' lives.