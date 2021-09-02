EF-3 Mullica Hill tornado part of an 'extraordinary, sadly tragic, historic 24 hours' in New Jersey

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Gov. Phil Murphy visited Gloucester County on Thursday after a powerful tornado, fueled by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, leveled homes in one neighborhood.
Ida's impact in the mid-Atlantic stunned residents and officials, killing 45 people, including 23 in New Jersey.
Murphy, who toured the state to survey the damage, began his morning with a visit to a suburban neighborhood in Mullica Hill. Standing in front of a badly damaged house in front of a phalanx of reporters and cameras, he said Ida's devastation will go down as “an extraordinary, sadly tragic, historic 24 hours in New Jersey.
"There’s no other way to put it,” he said.
The tornado destroyed a number of homes on one street here, leaving others untouched.
Ida's fury was even more remarkable considering the storm had made a 1,300-mile journey since making landfall in Louisiana. No longer packing the same Category 4 winds, Ida kept her soggy core before merging with a more traditional storm front that dropped an onslaught of rain on the Interstate 95 corridor, meteorologists said. Such situations have followed hurricanes before, but experts said it was slightly exacerbated by climate change — warmer air holds more rain — and the urban setting, where expansive pavement prevents water from seeping into the ground.
The National Hurricane Center had warned since Tuesday of the potential for “significant and life-threatening flash flooding" and moderate and major river flooding in the mid-Atlantic region and New England.
"Sadly, more than a few folks have passed because of this," Murphy said.
In Mullica Hill, emergency responders, Red Cross and other volunteers mixed with residents as they began the arduous cleanup process.
A team of Atlantic City firefighters were among those to respond to the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management’s request for help assessing damage.
Atlantic City fire Chief Scott Evans said the Fire Department’s drone team was helping to map the tornado’s destructive path.
Evans said the tornado's fury compared, but only "in small pockets," to what Superstorm Sandy did to the New Jersey coast in 2012.
“Sandy totaled neighborhoods in barrier islands. This tornado (went) right through Gloucester County here and took out neighborhoods. It took out dozens and dozens of homes. The devastation to their homes, they’re totally collapsed, homes that are damaged, trees down everywhere."
The homes along Josephine Lane suffered the full brunt of the tornado. But Morgan Vigliotta, 16, said the tornado missed his family’s home.
Vigliotta said he had just gotten home from work and was getting ready to shower. He looked down at his phone and saw there was a tornado warning. His friends started to text him that the storm was coming straight toward his neighborhood.
“I was like, 'Oh, crap' and grabbed my dogs. We went to the basement and we nearly got hit,” he said. “Like, 30 meters and I wouldn’t have a house right now. It’s kind of shocking. Looking around, these houses are destroyed. If this happened to my house, I wouldn’t really know what I’d do with myself. It’s really sad, especially for my neighbors. Like adults. I’ve never heard an adult sob like that before. It’s honestly really sad. But whatever we can do to help, clean up the debris, I’ll do what I can and that’s about it.”
Murphy said the state would act quickly and ask for a major emergency disaster declaration by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which would unlock millions of federal dollars to assist state and local efforts. Murphy said he expected to also speak to President Joe Biden about the situation.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said he would work to ensure the federal government would work with state and local officials to ensure disaster funds and money would flow to the storm’s victims.
“We have to make sure that paperwork isn’t sitting on people’s desks somewhere,” Van Drew said. “We know that happens sometimes. It’s not gonna happen here.”
OCEAN CITY — As sidewalks and streets dried from storms over the weekend and a brush with th…
In response to the tornado, the Red Cross opened up a shelter and aid station at the Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Sewell, while emergency responders helped clear scenes of threats.
The state late Wednesday night had already declared a state of emergency in all 21 counties, urging people to stay off flooded roads.
A team from the National Weather Service was expected to inspect damage not only in Mullica Hill but also to the south in Salem County. Similar damage surveys were happening in Burlington, Mercer and Somerset counties.
The storm moved from Salem County, through Mullica Hill and north into Middlesex County. Multiple eyewitness accounts and videos show a tornado swirling through the region.
Confirmed tornadoes are rated on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale. Since accurate records started in 1950, there have been only four EF-3 storms in New Jersey, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist at Rutgers University. There has never been an EF-4 or EF-5 on record.
Later Thursday, the National Weather Service rated the Mullica Hill tornado an EF-3, bringing that historical total to five.
As of Thursday afternoon, the NWS in Mount Holly had confirmed seven tornadoes.
In New Jersey there was one in Mullica Hill and one in Edgewater Park, Burlington County, that traveled into Bristol, Pennsylvania. The strength of those has yet to be determined. There was a third confirmed in Princeton as an EF-0 with winds of 70 mph. Additional tornadoes were confirmed in Pennsylvania.
As of Thursday night, the number of tornadoes in New Jersey for the year was 13, the second highest number ever recorded.
Murphy said the shore was largely OK. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City reported 0.29 inches of rain, while Harvey Cedars reported 0.38 inches, according to the state climatologist. That’s a far cry from the 8.41 inches of rain that fell at Newark Liberty International Airport, the largest one-day rainfall in its nearly 90-year history. Hillsborough, Somerset County, where Murphy was scheduled to speak later Thursday, recorded 8.66 inches of rain.
"It was largely a storm with tornadoes being the big story in the south and flooding being the big story in the central and northern part of the state," Murphy said.
Despite the rain, the major highways in South Jersey were open Thursday, though Interstates 78 and 280 were still being worked on in the northern part of the state.
A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Wrangleboro Road at the Atlanti…
“NJ Transit is a work in progress. … The Atlantic City line is clear sailing,” the governor said.
Murphy and state Senate President Steve Sweeney both noted severe-weather events such as this one are becoming more common.
“Take a look around. … These things are getting strong, and there’s more damage,” Sweeney said.
According to Climate Central, a warmer climate is driving these extreme rain events. For each degree increase in temperature, there is a 4% increase in water vapor, which results in more rain.
"We gotta update our playbook, for sure," Murphy said.
The Atlantic hurricane season is far from over. Larry became a hurricane Thursday morning, forecast to intensify rapidly into a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm by Sunday. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said it’s moving west but remains far from any coast.
Staff Writers Denise Fuhs, W.F. Keough and John Russo, Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci, Staff Photographer Edward Lea and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
