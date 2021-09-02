EF-3 Mullica Hill tornado part of an 'extraordinary, sadly tragic, historic 24 hours' in New Jersey

Vigliotta said he had just gotten home from work and was getting ready to shower. He looked down at his phone and saw there was a tornado warning. His friends started to text him that the storm was coming straight toward his neighborhood.

“I was like, 'Oh, crap' and grabbed my dogs. We went to the basement and we nearly got hit,” he said. “Like, 30 meters and I wouldn’t have a house right now. It’s kind of shocking. Looking around, these houses are destroyed. If this happened to my house, I wouldn’t really know what I’d do with myself. It’s really sad, especially for my neighbors. Like adults. I’ve never heard an adult sob like that before. It’s honestly really sad. But whatever we can do to help, clean up the debris, I’ll do what I can and that’s about it.”

Murphy said the state would act quickly and ask for a major emergency disaster declaration by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which would unlock millions of federal dollars to assist state and local efforts. Murphy said he expected to also speak to President Joe Biden about the situation.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said he would work to ensure the federal government would work with state and local officials to ensure disaster funds and money would flow to the storm’s victims.