Youth police camps connect local kids and first responders

Elwell ran this year’s Lower Township Police Department youth camp, although she has been involved in the program for five years. Last summer, the camp was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lt. Joe Landis of the Prosecutor’s Office said this was the first year his office has held its own camp. Previously they presented at camps hosted by other police departments.

“I wanted them to see that law enforcement officers look just like them,” Landis said. “I want them to think of these officers as their friends.”

Landis said part of the camp is learning what a police officer does, but there is also a component that deals with life skills and decision making.

“That’s where Cape Assist really comes in,” Landis said. “Education, at this level, is where it really starts.”

Julia Ennis, 11, of Wildwood Crest, said she wanted to learn the skills of a first responder.

“If police aren’t there, I can help out a little bit if I see something,” Julia said.

Keira Peterson, 11, of Rio Grande, agreed to sign up for the camp so she could be with her best friend, but she thinks she might want to be a detective some day.