Youth police camps connect local kids and first responders

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Bobby Wallace, 11, held tightly to the fire hose as the water sprayed over the hood of the metal car frame spewing flames.
Standing beside him, Lt. Bill Szemcsak of the Cape May City Fire Department encouraged Bobby to keep the water stream on top of the flames.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University on Thursday announced that beginning Monday, all stu…
The exercise was one of eight stations Aug. 9 at the Cape May County Police Training Center for the first day of weeklong youth camps hosted by the Lower Township Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.
“I thought it was going to be fun and all my friends were doing it. And it is fun,” said Bobby of the Erma section of Lower Township. “I think it’s really good for people to learn stuff and actually learn how police operations work.”
The 58 participants last week learned how to collect fingerprints at a crime scene, perform a K-9 search, operate a surveillance robot, and shoot a sniper-style BB gun. They also had the chance to explore equipment from the SWAT, U.S. Coast Guard and fire departments, and learn first aid and CPR.
“The biggest thing for us (this year) was to make sure the kids got a full experience,” said Lower Township Police Cpl. Jennifer Elwell, noting that many people and organizations have donated to this year’s camp. “We’re teaching them some leadership, we’re teaching them how to get along with each other. We’re showing what first responders do.”
Elwell ran this year’s Lower Township Police Department youth camp, although she has been involved in the program for five years. Last summer, the camp was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — At least two school board members want to see the township keep its cl…
Lt. Joe Landis of the Prosecutor’s Office said this was the first year his office has held its own camp. Previously they presented at camps hosted by other police departments.
“I wanted them to see that law enforcement officers look just like them,” Landis said. “I want them to think of these officers as their friends.”
Landis said part of the camp is learning what a police officer does, but there is also a component that deals with life skills and decision making.
“That’s where Cape Assist really comes in,” Landis said. “Education, at this level, is where it really starts.”
Julia Ennis, 11, of Wildwood Crest, said she wanted to learn the skills of a first responder.
“If police aren’t there, I can help out a little bit if I see something,” Julia said.
All students and school employees will be required to wear masks in schools statewide when t…
Keira Peterson, 11, of Rio Grande, agreed to sign up for the camp so she could be with her best friend, but she thinks she might want to be a detective some day.
“I’m good at investigating, and I think it’s fun,” Keira said.
She said that it was “pretty special” to be offered the opportunity to participate in a camp where they are exposed to the various aspects of public safety.
“It’s one of the most important jobs, and it’s a good education,” Keira said.
Elwell said the camp can serve as an introduction to a future career. She has seen students who participate go on to study criminal justice in high school or become Class II officers with the department.
“I think a lot of the kids that apply, that’s what their goals and aspirations are,” she said. “It’s a good start, I think.”
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Two area high school students and one recent graduate who had their labo…
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.