Y.A.L.E. School to partner with ACCC, introduce students with disabilities to college life

This semester, the students ages 18 to 21 years old from Y.A.L.E. School in Northfield will be eligible to earn college credits and gain campus-life experience through a new partnership with Atlantic Cape Community College.
Students enrolled in the Y.A.L.E. School's Standard 9 transition program are gaining college prep skills while earning two college credits in the "Student Success" course offered by ACCC at its Mays Landing campus. The S9 program, which serves students with learning or behavioral disabilities or autism spectrum disorders, recently added this college component to its programs for continuing high school students who have college aspirations.
All participating students have met all high school graduation requirements but require additional transition preparation to meet their goal of one day attaining a college degree.
“We are thrilled to expand our S9 program with this new educational component at Atlantic Cape Community College,” Al Doyle, campus director of Y.A.L.E. School Northfield, said in a news release.
“Now our S9 students who wish to go on to college will have that taste of higher education. They will learn what is expected of a college student, coupled with skills in self-advocacy, community living, mobility and transportation — all of which prepare them to be capable and responsible young adults.”
An ACCC instructor, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, teaches S9 students the necessary skills to succeed at the college level, including best practices for studying, time management and other college-learning staples. These coincide with their regular Y.A.L.E. School classes. These courses are being offered free of tuition from ACCC to those students.
“One of the most important things for us as we designed this course was ensuring the students get the full college experience,” said Victor Moreno, ACCC's manager of community outreach. “So they really are regular college students: They have student IDs, they have access to student services and resources like tutoring and assistive technology in the classroom for support, plus they have access to and are encouraged to participate in student activities and campus life.”
Y.A.L.E.'s S9 program in Cherry Hill and it's partnership with Camden County College serves as a model for ACCC's program.
For more information, please call Al Doyle at 609-677-9960 or email him at adoyle@yaleschoolnj.com.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
