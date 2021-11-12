Y.A.L.E. School to partner with ACCC, introduce students with disabilities to college life

This semester, the students ages 18 to 21 years old from Y.A.L.E. School in Northfield will be eligible to earn college credits and gain campus-life experience through a new partnership with Atlantic Cape Community College.

Students enrolled in the Y.A.L.E. School's Standard 9 transition program are gaining college prep skills while earning two college credits in the "Student Success" course offered by ACCC at its Mays Landing campus. The S9 program, which serves students with learning or behavioral disabilities or autism spectrum disorders, recently added this college component to its programs for continuing high school students who have college aspirations.

All participating students have met all high school graduation requirements but require additional transition preparation to meet their goal of one day attaining a college degree.

“We are thrilled to expand our S9 program with this new educational component at Atlantic Cape Community College,” Al Doyle, campus director of Y.A.L.E. School Northfield, said in a news release.