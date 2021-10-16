With a college mindset and character education, these scholars attend one of the few suburban N.J. charters

+3 Pleasantville school board places superintendent on paid leave, replaces board president PLEASANTVILLE — The local school board voted to place the superintendent on paid leave and r…

The walls in the buildings at the 11-acre campus are stenciled with inspiring messages, including Gandhi's "You must be the change you wish to see in the world." The Westampton campus has about 160 students in kindergarten and sixth through eighth grades; the remaining 200 students in first through fifth grades are housed in a Willingboro campus.

Every classroom is named for a college or university — meant to place the students in the mindset to pursue higher education, Wilson said. School officials refer to them as "scholars."

The charter school attracts mostly children from Willingboro schools, where students have struggled recently on state standardized tests. Other students come from nearby districts, including Burlington City, Burlington Township, Delran and Delanco, Wilson said. There is a waiting list of about 800 students.

Banneker students have performed slightly better than their counterparts in Willingboro public schools on state tests in math and language arts. But their scores have lagged state averages, a frequent criticism of charters.