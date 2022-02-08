Wildwood schools to keep Warriors name

WILDWOOD — The city's public school district is keeping the Warriors name, as well as the image of a man in a ceremonial war bonnet in the style used by Plains Indian nations.
School officials announced the decision Monday, along with an agreement with the Native American Guardian’s Association to work with the district. The national nonprofit describes itself as advocating for education about Native Americans and has campaigned to preserve native images in school athletics and professional sports.
The image has been modified.
Native and non-native advocates have pushed for an end to the use of native imagery and mascots in school sports, with increasing success.
The Washington Football Team recently announced a new name — the Commanders — and image after years of pressure to change a name widely seen as a slur, and the former Cleveland Indians baseball team is now the Cleveland Guardians.
The National Congress of American Indians has sought to end the use of native images, names and logos in school districts receiving federal funds.
In Wildwood, school officials maintain there was never any disrespect intended by the Warriors image or name.
“It’s not just a logo. This is a mindset. This is a way of life that we’ve embraced,” said Ernie Troiano III, president of the Wildwood Board of Education. The image and the ethos fit Wildwood, he said, a community that often sees itself as the underdog. “We’ve had to fight for everything. Everything’s an uphill battle for us.”
Native American names for sports teams have been controversial for years. The question was raised most recently by a Wildwood High School graduate in 2020 against the backdrop of demonstrations for racial equality that spring and summer.
Troiano did not identify the individual by name but said the person argued the Warrior image was racist.
"That would be me," said Crystal Hutchinson, a Wildwood High School graduate. She had helped organize demonstrations in Cape May County in 2020, including a Black Lives Matter march on the Wildwood Boardwalk. She said Native American organizations have asked for schools to stop using the images and names, and said Wildwood should listen to them. She was disappointed by the announcement.
"I don't think that it's right. I think they should have done the responsible thing and been respectful of other cultures," she said.
A first grade teacher in nearby Middle Township, Hutchinson said she loved her time at Wildwood.
"It's my alma mater," she said. "I loved the teachers. I have nothing but good memories of that school."
Wildwood school officials said the Native American Guardian’s Association has endorsed the continued use of the Warrior name and logo, and has agreed to provide resources for teaching about Native American history and culture.
The organization also offered advice on the image, Troiano said, including a change in the logo. The new image looks somewhat less cartoonish. Troiano said it will be a consistent image throughout the three schools in the district. Those include Glenwood Avenue Elementary School, Wildwood Middle School and Wildwood High School. Troiano said the new logo is reminiscent of the previous logo for the school. The image has a headdress of eagle feathers, with a “W” at the side.
“Wildwood Public School students will benefit from being included in education that speaks to rich cultural heritage and social justice for this longtime marginalized race,” reads an announcement from the school district. “NAGA makes a clear distinction between the uses of a mascot versus a logo and argues that striking Native American imagery from popular culture further discredits their importance in United States history.”
Superintendent J. Kenyon Kummings did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning, but comments from him were included in the statement.
“The process was helped by the fact that the Wildwood Public School District has not had a mascot (costume) for over two decades,” he said. “Whenever the Board of Education’s use of Native American Imagery has come into question, the position has been that any exploration into changes to the district's branding should be made in collaboration with the school community in consultation with representatives of Native American Indian communities. The board kept its word and in doing so found additional cultural and educational benefits for our students."
“Historically, Native American warriors have been recognized for their bravery, strength and skill in battle, and are accordingly seen as defenders. The great war Chief Sitting Bull said, ‘The warrior, for us, is one who sacrifices himself for the good of others. His task is to take care of the elderly, the defenseless, those who cannot provide for themselves and above all, the children — the future of humanity,’” said Wildwood High School Principal Phil Schaffer, also in a statement.
Opponents of the use of native imagery in sports have argued it presents a warped view of native life and puts American Indians in the past, like Vikings or Spartans, or presents them as similar to animals, like Tigers or Mustangs. The National Congress of American Indians resolution argues the images and names commodify native history, hurt native children and offer a distorted view of Native cultures past and present.
Troiano said he agrees there were problems with the former names of the professional sports teams in Cleveland and Washington, and that he understands why some may take offense at cartoonish mascots or the use of stereotypes. But he said school sports teams are named to inspire the students and the community, usually after an ideal to be sought after.
The son of a former Wildwood mayor and the fire chief for Wildwood who played high school football, basketball and baseball in a Warriors jersey, Troiano described the Lenni Lenape people who once came to barrier islands like the Wildwoods as “unbelievable people” who should be remembered and emulated. He said the warriors protected their people.
“That’s how we look at it. This is much bigger than just a school for us. This is a community,” he said. “Just because you graduate, you’re still a part of the Warrior nation.”
Cape May County’s population is just over a quarter of 1% Native American, according to the 2020 census. Census data show 20 people living in the county identified as American Indian or Alaskan Native, the lowest number of any county in the state.
Attempts to contact the Native American Guardian’s Association were unsuccessful. Someone responded to an email saying an interview could be arranged, but there was no number included for further communication as of Tuesday morning.
The school also posted an announcement of the decision on Twitter, where it was automatically flagged as “potentially sensitive content.”
