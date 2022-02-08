Wildwood schools to keep Warriors name

“Historically, Native American warriors have been recognized for their bravery, strength and skill in battle, and are accordingly seen as defenders. The great war Chief Sitting Bull said, ‘The warrior, for us, is one who sacrifices himself for the good of others. His task is to take care of the elderly, the defenseless, those who cannot provide for themselves and above all, the children — the future of humanity,’” said Wildwood High School Principal Phil Schaffer, also in a statement.

Opponents of the use of native imagery in sports have argued it presents a warped view of native life and puts American Indians in the past, like Vikings or Spartans, or presents them as similar to animals, like Tigers or Mustangs. The National Congress of American Indians resolution argues the images and names commodify native history, hurt native children and offer a distorted view of Native cultures past and present.

Troiano said he agrees there were problems with the former names of the professional sports teams in Cleveland and Washington, and that he understands why some may take offense at cartoonish mascots or the use of stereotypes. But he said school sports teams are named to inspire the students and the community, usually after an ideal to be sought after.