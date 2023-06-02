CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Sixth graders from Wildwood Middle School learned about their dream careers during Atlantic Cape Community College’s second annual Career Exploration Fair, held May 23 at the Cape May County campus.
The fair was a collaborative event between the middle school and Atlantic Cape Workforce Development. More than 50 students from the middle school were in attendance and were divided into three groups that traveled to various info tables where they learned from career professionals what it is like to work in their field.
Professionals included staff from Atlantic Cape’s nursing, arts, culinary arts, communication and technology fields, in addition to local leaders in finance, law enforcement, health and human services, education, natural resources, business, management and administration.
“This is an incredible program," Wildwood Middle School special education teacher Jonathan Long said in a news release. "It is invaluable to the students to have them come here and experience the types of career opportunities that are available."
People are also reading…
For more information, visit workforce.atlantic.edu.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.