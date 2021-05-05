Wildwood job fair helps students find work, local employers find help

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Clarke said that while many of the positions are seasonal, summer jobs, such as for Morey’s Piers and Gateway 26 arcade, there are opportunities for post-high school professional positions like customer service representatives at J. Byrne Agency or social media assistant and web designer at Guppi.

This year, among the 12 businesses participating, there were 55 positions open, with multiple openings per position.

DuFault is waiting to hear how many students in total were hired, but said she'd heard positive reviews from the participants.

Nick Cripps, 17, of Wildwood, already has a job managing a hot dog cart, but he also interviewed with some of the employers. He said he and his peers learn so much from the interviewing process.

“Like any student, it helps them to be able to talk with adults,” he said. “This is a way that kids have to show that they’ve grown up.”

Jennifer Desiderio, 18, of Wildwood, said she was happy the school offered to help students find employment. Desiderio, who works at a juice company in Stone Harbor, said she was planning on interviewing at a restaurant later in the day.

Working at her age has taught her so much, she said.