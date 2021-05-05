Wildwood job fair helps students find work, local employers find help

WILDWOOD — High school students in Wildwood spent Tuesday morning interviewing with perspective employers from inside their classrooms as part of the district’s job fair for students, turned virtual this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Twelve local employers offered dozens of positions to students at a time when demand for help is high across the region.
“There’s tons of jobs out there. Tons of help is needed, both summer help, professional, year-round. It’s really needed,” said Tracey DuFault, executive director of the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce, which worked with Wildwood teacher James Clarke to coordinate the job fair.
DuFault said the need can be attributed in part to the lack of J-1 visa workers coming from overseas to work on the island.
“It’s really hard for the businesses to commit to opening without the help they need," she said.
Clarke said the district hosted its first job fair for students in 2019, and "it was amazing." Although he said last year's job fair — also held virtually — turned out to be a disaster, this year, he was able to work out the kinks.
About 200 eligible students participated Tuesday. Throughout the morning, they logged on to Google Meet sessions with employers. Some were hired on the spot.
Clarke said that while many of the positions are seasonal, summer jobs, such as for Morey’s Piers and Gateway 26 arcade, there are opportunities for post-high school professional positions like customer service representatives at J. Byrne Agency or social media assistant and web designer at Guppi.
This year, among the 12 businesses participating, there were 55 positions open, with multiple openings per position.
DuFault is waiting to hear how many students in total were hired, but said she'd heard positive reviews from the participants.
Nick Cripps, 17, of Wildwood, already has a job managing a hot dog cart, but he also interviewed with some of the employers. He said he and his peers learn so much from the interviewing process.
“Like any student, it helps them to be able to talk with adults,” he said. “This is a way that kids have to show that they’ve grown up.”
Jennifer Desiderio, 18, of Wildwood, said she was happy the school offered to help students find employment. Desiderio, who works at a juice company in Stone Harbor, said she was planning on interviewing at a restaurant later in the day.
Working at her age has taught her so much, she said.
“I learned responsibility, and how to manage my time with school and other activities,” Desiderio said. “I also learned how to do new stuff.”
She offered advice for her peers: Be respectful, dress appropriately and “don’t talk to them like they’re your friend.”
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.