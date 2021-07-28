Who is running for a seat on your local and regional school boards?

Cape May County school board races

Borough Of Avalon 3 Year Vote For One

Dorothy Lynn Schwartz

City Of Cape May 3 Year Vote For Three

Shaun Deignan

Mark J. Le Munyon

Joseph Mckenna

Borough Of Cape May Point 3 Year Vote For One

No petition filed

Township Of Dennis 3 Year Vote For Three

Tami Kern

Mariam F. Khan

Kristi Siekierski

Lower Cape May Regional‐Lower Township 3 Year Vote For Two

Kelly Cronin

Gary Playford, Sr.

Lower Cape May Regional‐Lower Township 1 Year Unexpired Vote For One

Retta Matagiese

Lower Cape May Regional‐Cape May 3 Year Vote For One

Harry F. Sundstrom, Jr.

Township Of Lower Elementary 3 Year Vote For Three

Roy Abrams, Jr.

Monica M. Divito

Jason K. Felsing

Stephen Lewis

Michael Mader

Anthony Monzo

Samantha Rosenberg

Lindsey N. Selby

Theresa Strunk

Township Of Middle 3 Year Vote For Three

Michael J. Clark

George Delollis

Kathleen Kindle

Cheryl Mchale

Stephanie A. Thomas

City Of North Wildwood 3 Year Vote For Three

James P. Farrell

Victoria Rozanski

Laura L. Stefankiewicz

City Of Ocean City 3 Year Vote For Three

H. James Bauer

Dale F. Braun, Jr.

Conor Fleming

Chris Halliday

Ryan Leonard

Jacqueline Mcalister

Suzanne Morgan

Liz Nicoletti

Catherine Panico

Robin Shaffer

Henry (Disston) Vanderslice

City Of Sea Isle City 3 Year Vote For One

No petition filed

Borough Of Stone Harbor 3 Year Vote For Two

Margaret Day

Robert A. Ross

Township Of Upper 3 Year Vote For Three

Kiernan Black

William Holmes

Kyle Johnson

Frances T. Newman

Brian Teeney

Borough Of West Cape May 3 Year Vote For Two

Elaine Lawler

Borough Of West Wildwood 3 Year Vote For One

No petition filed

City Of Wildwood 3 Year Vote For Three

Edward E. Harshaw

Juanita A. Jones

R. Todd Kieninger

Roberta‐Joy (Bobbi‐Jo)Taylor

Ernest Troiano III

Borough Of Wildwood Crest 3 Year Vote For Two

Toni D. Fuscellaro

Michael D. Hawthorne, Sr.

William (Bud) Morey

Borough Of Woodbine 3 Year Vote For Three

Gregory Hudgins

Alicia Larcombe

Wanda Young

Borough Of Woodbine 2 Year Unexpired Vote For Two

Melissa Rodriguez

Borough Of Woodbine 1 Year Unexpired Vote For One

No petition filed