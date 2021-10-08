Who is running for a seat on your local and regional school boards?

There will be several crowded contests this year for seats on local school boards on Election Day this fall, but the majority of races are uncontested.
According to the lists of candidates provided to The Press, Barnegat Township has 11 candidates for three seats on its school board. In Atlantic City, there are eight candidates for three open seats. Ocean City has 10 candidates for three open seats. And Lower Township has nine candidates vying for three open seats on the elementary school board.
Although most races are uncontested, there are also a handful without enough candidates to fill the open seats and some with no candidates at all.
Residents of New Jersey who have an interest in serving on their local or regional boards of…
In Egg Harbor City, no one applied to fill the open seat on the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District school board. Cape May Point, Sea Isle City and West Wildwood also had no candidates for open seats on their boards, nor did the open seat for a one-year unexpired term in Woodbine.
This is the fourth year that New Jersey has allowed school board candidates to run with slogans, which allows voters to see which candidates are running on a ticket together.
Barnegat has two distinguishable tickets of candidates, one under the slogan “One Barnegat Together” and the other “Educationally Fiscally Responsible.” One candidate who is running by himself, Andrew Gibson, chose the slogan “Bring Dodgeball Back.”
Atlantic City also has two teams of candidates running, one under the slogan “Building on Excellence,” which includes incumbents Shay Steele and Ruth Byard, and the other under “Peace and Power” with challengers Michael Scott and Henry Green.
Polls open 6 a.m. and close 8 p.m. Nov. 2.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.