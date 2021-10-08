Who is running for a seat on your local and regional school boards?

There will be several crowded contests this year for seats on local school boards on Election Day this fall, but the majority of races are uncontested.

According to the lists of candidates provided to The Press, Barnegat Township has 11 candidates for three seats on its school board. In Atlantic City, there are eight candidates for three open seats. Ocean City has 10 candidates for three open seats. And Lower Township has nine candidates vying for three open seats on the elementary school board.

Although most races are uncontested, there are also a handful without enough candidates to fill the open seats and some with no candidates at all.

In Egg Harbor City, no one applied to fill the open seat on the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District school board. Cape May Point, Sea Isle City and West Wildwood also had no candidates for open seats on their boards, nor did the open seat for a one-year unexpired term in Woodbine.

This is the fourth year that New Jersey has allowed school board candidates to run with slogans, which allows voters to see which candidates are running on a ticket together.