What's 6 feet? Epidemiologists explain safest ways to reopen schools

UPPER TOWNSHIP — The term “social distancing” has become part of the national vernacular since the coronavirus outbreak reached pandemic status last March, meaning: Stay 6 feet away from others.
Now, as schools attempt to offer more opportunities for in-person learning, social distancing has also become one of the biggest challenges for districts hoping to bring more students back, especially in schools with limited space. It also has spurred a debate among educators and parents over what is safest.
AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center epidemiologist Gemma Downham said 6 feet is a good number, but not always feasible, which is why a combination of safety and sanitation measures are the best option.
“The buildings are not getting any bigger by September, so what we’re doing now is trying to figure out a game plan,” said Downham, the head of infection prevention for the hospital.
New Jersey guidelines for schools to reopen and the latest school reopening guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include language stating that desks should be spaced 6 feet apart “to the greatest extent possible” but also give recommendations on ways to set up classrooms when 6 feet is infeasible.
In Ocean City, which last month opened up full-time in-person learning for its elementary students, Superintendent Kathleen Taylor wrote a letter to the community last week encouraging parents and guardians to write to the governor asking that state guidance for reopening schools be updated to allow for 3 feet of distancing.
“Let them know that we need updated recommendations for social distancing in our classrooms. Indiana and Massachusetts are among the states on a growing list that now ask schools to aim for 6 feet of distance, but allow a minimum of 3 feet in some instances,” she wrote. Taylor wrote a letter to the state asking for the same.
Other school officials around the region — Egg Harbor Township and Galloway Township most recently — have emphasized trying to maintain the 6-foot rule, citing state guidelines.
So why 6 feet?
“COVID is primarily transmitted through droplets — coughs, sneezing, exhaling. The statistical majority of droplets will fall out of the air at an average radius of 6 feet,” said Downham.
She said the distance provides a safety net when a mask may fail — like if worn improperly or not at all. The distance, combined with proper mask wearing and good ventilation, drives down risk of exposure.
Downham and her colleague, Dr. Manish Trivedi, AtlantiCare’s head of infectious disease, have been working with schools such as Ocean City, Linwood and Egg Harbor Township to give advice on ways they could reopen safely.
“There’s a lot of concern among board members, the community, parents, how to safely open up schools,” Trivedi said. “The distancing has been one of the biggest points of concern among the groups.”
He said there are many scenarios to consider, including walking the hallways between classes, recess, lunch and what happens when a student isn’t compliant with mask wearing.
“The latest guidance really drives home the point that you need to look at your community transmission rates (of COVID-19), but if you implement the recommendations, you can still maintain low in-school transmission,” Downham said.
Trivedi said there are opportunities for schools to be creative within the guidelines and get to the ultimate goal of reopening.
On Thursday, Downham visited Upper Township School District to meet with Superintendent Vincent Palmieri and review the district’s reopening plans before K-8 students return to school five full days on March 15. Upper students attend high school in Ocean City.
“From the very beginning, our ultimate goal was to open or return to five full days of in-person instruction as soon as it was deemed safe to do so,” Palmieri said.
A survey of parents in February found 85% of respondents wanted to return to full-time, in-person learning.
Palmieri said that since implementing hybrid learning in September, Upper Township schools have tried to maintain 6 feet of distance when possible, like in the cafeteria, but in most cases have students spaced between 4 and 5 feet apart, and never less than 3 feet, as well as upgraded ventilation, proper mask wearing and sanitization, and daily screenings.
He said the district realizes that 6 feet of distance needs to be measured against learning loss and the social and emotional impact on students and staff.
“At the end of the day, our Board of Education should be commended for recognizing the need to get back to five days, and our administration, teachers and support staff were the reasons we were able to make this happen,” Palmieri said.
