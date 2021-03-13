What's 6 feet? Epidemiologists explain safest ways to reopen schools

UPPER TOWNSHIP — The term “social distancing” has become part of the national vernacular since the coronavirus outbreak reached pandemic status last March, meaning: Stay 6 feet away from others.

Now, as schools attempt to offer more opportunities for in-person learning, social distancing has also become one of the biggest challenges for districts hoping to bring more students back, especially in schools with limited space. It also has spurred a debate among educators and parents over what is safest.

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center epidemiologist Gemma Downham said 6 feet is a good number, but not always feasible, which is why a combination of safety and sanitation measures are the best option.

“The buildings are not getting any bigger by September, so what we’re doing now is trying to figure out a game plan,” said Downham, the head of infection prevention for the hospital.

New Jersey guidelines for schools to reopen and the latest school reopening guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include language stating that desks should be spaced 6 feet apart “to the greatest extent possible” but also give recommendations on ways to set up classrooms when 6 feet is infeasible.