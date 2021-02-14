What schools can learn after adapting amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Costal said, anecdotally, teachers have been telling him they’ve never had more interaction with parents as they do now, and parents trust the technology more.

“Parents have a better understanding of their student’s learning and have a window into the classroom like never before,” said Vineland Superintendent Mary Gruccio.

Marie Blistan, president of the New Jersey Education Association, hopes districts see the increase in technology as a way to further connect classrooms and communities.

“I can get kids from an inner city and I can connect them into a suburban class. We can do some joint lessons, we can do some of that sharing that we probably didn’t think too much about before,” she said.

Cleaning and infection control within school buildings, and monitoring students for symptoms prior to attending school, also has improved in districts due to the pandemic.

Funding from the CARES Act, the federal emergency response funding approved last spring, was made available to school districts specifically for personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfection. Vineland was able to purchase items such as electrostatic fogging systems and thermal scanners to take students’ temperature when they arrive at school.