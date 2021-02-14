What schools can learn after adapting amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Wildwood Superintendent J. Kenyon Kummings remembers when he started at Glenwood Avenue Elementary School 12 years ago. Lesson plans were still being done on carbon paper. Nudging staff to transition to computers and email was a slow process.
Now, teachers who were the most apprehensive about technology before the COVID-19 pandemic are some of the most capable.
“It’s kind of reinvented the profession for many of them,” Kummings said.
There is no doubt the pandemic has changed the world, wreaking havoc on the health, education and economic outlook of many Americans. But it also has forced schools to reimagine education: a silver lining in an otherwise dreadful year.
“I think that this pandemic has been as difficult and challenging for school districts, teachers — everybody — as you can imagine, but I do think that there may be some lasting beneficial educational strategies and techniques that we can take away from it,” said Janet Bamford, chief public affairs officer for the New Jersey School Boards Association.
LINWOOD — Students in Linwood are headed back to the classroom five days a week next month i…
Teaching practices were upended, school schedules were changed, access to school meals and childcare services were expanded by federal and state governments, cleaning and sanitizing practices within schools were reimagined, and administrators and state officials worked to bridge the digital divide between the poorest and most affluent students.
In addition to supplying students with needed technology, the transition to remote learning forced educators to become more tech-savvy.
James Reina, superintendent of the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District, said teachers have adapted well and are pursuing new methods that are more digitally based. More educators are eyeing increased use of “flipped classrooms” — where homework assignments are video lectures, allowing for more discussion and traditional homework to be done in class.
“It is creating a good dialogue between teacher and student and teacher and administrator, forcing us to examine what methods work best,” Reina said.
The pandemic has introduced educational platforms such as Google Classroom and applications such as Pear Deck and Flipgrid to many parents across the state, and has given schools the ability to transition to remote learning at a moment’s notice.
The wait is finally over for parents of winter sports student-athletes.
“It’s completely changed the way we would manage any kind of emergency moving forward,” said Joe Costal, supervisor of English, English language learners, social studies and reading at Oakcrest High School in Hamilton Township. “Even something as mundane as a snow closing in essence can be held completely different.”
That was put into action two weeks ago, when a slow-moving nor’easter blanketed the region. Many districts in South Jersey — including the Greater Egg Harbor Regional district of which Oakcrest is a part — closed buildings but still held virtual learning.
Costal said, anecdotally, teachers have been telling him they’ve never had more interaction with parents as they do now, and parents trust the technology more.
“Parents have a better understanding of their student’s learning and have a window into the classroom like never before,” said Vineland Superintendent Mary Gruccio.
Marie Blistan, president of the New Jersey Education Association, hopes districts see the increase in technology as a way to further connect classrooms and communities.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Principle Academy Charter School cannot expand to include seventh- and…
“I can get kids from an inner city and I can connect them into a suburban class. We can do some joint lessons, we can do some of that sharing that we probably didn’t think too much about before,” she said.
Cleaning and infection control within school buildings, and monitoring students for symptoms prior to attending school, also has improved in districts due to the pandemic.
Funding from the CARES Act, the federal emergency response funding approved last spring, was made available to school districts specifically for personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfection. Vineland was able to purchase items such as electrostatic fogging systems and thermal scanners to take students’ temperature when they arrive at school.
“When COVID-19 becomes a thing of our past, Lord willing, we’ve got the equipment now and the technology has advanced to the point where we can maintain efficiency and productivity,” said Paul Farinaccio, director of maintenance for Vineland schools. “It really raises the bar regarding every level of cleaning, and obviously this has awakened everybody in those things that we used to take for granted — washing hands, not touching face, rubbing eyes.”
And, if nothing else, educators agree the pandemic has put a focus on the importance of children being in school, in person.
She spent months trying to keep COVID-19 out of a South Jersey retirement community. Then it killed her.
During the year of the pandemic, Susan Love's all-consuming, sad, uplifting job was to keep …
“Before the pandemic, it would have been easy to say maybe there’s some truth to the future being digital, but I think we’ve seen there is no substitute for a brick-and-mortar school,” Costal said.
Reina noted the pandemic exposed “a lot of cracks in the education setting.”
“Unfortunately, this has heightened in us just how many students do need multiple levels and multiple types of support,” he said. “Where there are certainly some students who have thrived in this virtual learning setting, an increased number of students are really struggling.”
Blistan said inequity issues “slapped everyone in the face” at the start of the pandemic. Now, the union is focusing on how to move forward. The NJEA formed a wide-reaching coalition of stakeholders to assess the state of schools.
“Our goal is to produce a document that will lead our best thinking from all those perspectives on what do students need, how do we best address the equity issues,” she said. “We’re not going to get all of this done in one year. We know that resources have to be prioritized, but we could lay the foundation now going forward.”
Contact Claire Lowe:
609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.