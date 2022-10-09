Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens kicked off the Veritas Speaker Series at St. Augustine Preparatory School on Sept. 19 in Buena Vista Township. Gheysens, a 1989 graduate of St. Augustine, addressed 700 students, faculty and administrators. The Veritas series is a key component of the school’s new Innovation and Experiential Learning Initiative. Gheysens discussed topics including servant leadership, innovation, value-based goals and collaboration.
Wawa CEO kicks off speaker series at St. Augustine Prep
- Michael Epifanio Submitted
