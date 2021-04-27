Vote to suspend Atlantic City school superintendent search fails

ATLANTIC CITY — A resolution that would have allowed conflicted school board members to vote on suspending the district’s search for a new superintendent failed Tuesday at the Atlantic City school board meeting.
This was the second time in two months the school board voted on the resolution invoking the doctrine of necessity, which allows board members with conflicts of interest to vote on a matter they otherwise would have to abstain from to have a quorum.
When the board voted on invoking the doctrine in late February, it passed, but without the vote of member Farook Hossain, who was prohibited from voting at the advice of the solicitor due to a dispute about his residency.
Tuesday's vote, which was preempted by a heated exchange between board members over the reason the item was on the agenda, failed after two members abstained from voting and two members voted against the measure.
The vote required the majority of the full nine-member board, solicitor Tracy Riley told the board Tuesday.
ATLANTIC CITY — When Vashon Brock was a young boy and the weather was nice, his grandmother …
Hossain, who voted against the resolution, was permitted to vote this time around after winning an appeal for emergent relief from the Department of Education to have his voting rights reinstated.
The district has been in the midst of a superintendent search since last May after Superintendent Barry Caldwell announced he would be retiring at the end of this year.
In July, the district hired Gary McCartney, Atlantic City’s former state monitor appointed in 2015 by Gov. Chris Christie, as a consultant for the search at a cost of $25,000.
Several board members were barred from participating in the search committee because of conflicts, including President Shay Steele, Vice President Patricia Bailey, Ruth Byard, Walter Johnson and Albert Herbert, all of whom have family members employed by the district.
Board member John Devlin, who voted no on both this and the last resolution invoking the doctrine of necessity and served on the superintendent search committee, said previously he was unsure why the search was being suspended. He said the committee had narrowed the search to three candidates.
Caldwell has said the resolution has not changed his plans to retire, but he would serve the board until a replacement is found.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Contact Claire Lowe:
609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.