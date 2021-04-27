Vote to suspend Atlantic City school superintendent search fails

ATLANTIC CITY — A resolution that would have allowed conflicted school board members to vote on suspending the district’s search for a new superintendent failed Tuesday at the Atlantic City school board meeting.

This was the second time in two months the school board voted on the resolution invoking the doctrine of necessity, which allows board members with conflicts of interest to vote on a matter they otherwise would have to abstain from to have a quorum.

When the board voted on invoking the doctrine in late February, it passed, but without the vote of member Farook Hossain, who was prohibited from voting at the advice of the solicitor due to a dispute about his residency.

Tuesday's vote, which was preempted by a heated exchange between board members over the reason the item was on the agenda, failed after two members abstained from voting and two members voted against the measure.

The vote required the majority of the full nine-member board, solicitor Tracy Riley told the board Tuesday.

Hossain, who voted against the resolution, was permitted to vote this time around after winning an appeal for emergent relief from the Department of Education to have his voting rights reinstated.