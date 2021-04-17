Vineland schoolhouse to become children's library: Education briefs

Fitch gives Stockton Atlantic City campus project positive review NEW YORK CITY — Fitch Ratings has given Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus expansion…

Barnegat music program recognized

The Barnegat Township School District has been recognized as One of the Best Communities for Music Education by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.

“We are honored and so proud to receive this designation again,” said Superintendent Brian Latwis. “Education is much more than just academics, and we really work to give students the opportunity to explore and enjoy the arts. We have such a robust music program here, and I’m so thankful for our incredible teachers, students and administrators for keeping the program thriving despite some of the obstacles we’ve faced during this school year.”

In its 22nd year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. This is the second year in a row that Barnegat has been recognized.

“Music is what connects us, and that connection was vital in keeping us all going during the pandemic,” said instrumental music teacher Anthony Orecchio. “We’ve worked so hard as a district to be able to maintain that for our students, and we know that all the work we did to make it happen was absolutely worth it.”

