Vineland schoolhouse to become children's library: Education briefs

The Vineland School District will transfer ownership of a historic schoolhouse for $1 to a nonprofit that will restore and convert it into a children's library.
The Daily Journal reports that the 112-year-old Oak and Main School was going to be sold a few months ago, but the community rallied to form a nonprofit to preserve the school.
At a meeting Wednesday, the school board voted to transfer ownership of the structure to the Vineland Community Foundation, which will oversee the restoration and operation of the new library, the Journal reports.
New Margate superintendent
Margate will have a new superintendent in former William H. Ross Elementary School Principal Audrey Becker, Downbeach.com reports.
The school board on Wednesday approved Becker's appointment. She will replace Tom Baruffi, who has been serving as interim superintendent since the retirement of John DiNicola in 2018.
According to Downbeach.com, Becker will receive an annual salary of $143,000 when she starts in July. Her three-year contract includes 2.5% pay increases in her second and third years.
Grants to train apprentices
The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development has announced $3.5 million in available funding through the Growing Apprenticeships in Nontraditional Sectors grant program.
The program seeks to develop new apprenticeship opportunities and expand existing ones, create apprenticeship programs in high-growth industries, and bolster workers and businesses that have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the past three years, 416 new registered apprenticeship programs have been created — a 68% increase — and 7,138 new apprentices have been onboarded. The state has 8,994 active apprentices serving in 1,027 programs.
Applicants must submit a letter of intent to express interest in the grant opportunity by noon May 21. Completed applications must be received by noon May 28. Proposals must provide new apprentices a starting wage of no less than $16 per hour. GAINS funding can be used to reimburse up to 50% of new apprentices’ wages for a maximum of 12 months.
For more information, visit nj.gov/labor.
Barnegat music program recognized
The Barnegat Township School District has been recognized as One of the Best Communities for Music Education by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.
“We are honored and so proud to receive this designation again,” said Superintendent Brian Latwis. “Education is much more than just academics, and we really work to give students the opportunity to explore and enjoy the arts. We have such a robust music program here, and I’m so thankful for our incredible teachers, students and administrators for keeping the program thriving despite some of the obstacles we’ve faced during this school year.”
In its 22nd year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. This is the second year in a row that Barnegat has been recognized.
“Music is what connects us, and that connection was vital in keeping us all going during the pandemic,” said instrumental music teacher Anthony Orecchio. “We’ve worked so hard as a district to be able to maintain that for our students, and we know that all the work we did to make it happen was absolutely worth it.”
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
