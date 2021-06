Vineland, Millville graduates focus on resiliency

Vineland Superintendent Mary Gruccio, who this month is retiring after serving more than 40 years in the district as a teacher and administrator, teared up as she approached the stage for likely her last speech at graduation. She trembled as she told graduates to remember they were not just celebrating the last year, or the last four years of high school, but the culmination of 13 years of schooling that will take them out into the world.

“And when things get rough, rise above whatever is keeping you down,” she said. “Thank you so much. I will miss you all.”

Millville school board president Kimberly Carty noted that after months of "celebrating together, apart" — a common phrase used during the pandemic to promote social distancing — they were finally actually celebrating in-person, together.

“You’ve proven you know what it takes to just keep showing up," she said.

Millville High School 2021 Class President Jared DeShields told his classmates not to focus on what they lost over the last year, instead encouraging them to focus on what they learned.

“We learned to adapt," he said. “If we had not, we would have lost our battle to senioritis months ago."