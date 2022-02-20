Ventnor school advances in national STEM contest

VENTNOR — For their efforts to find new ways to curb waste from filling local storm drains, seventh-graders at Ventnor Middle School have been named state winners of the 12th annual nationwide Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest.

The contest challenges students in grades 6-12 to choose a local issue and think of a proposed solution using science, technology, engineering and math in a sustainable way.

Dona Hehre, a city resident and science teacher for more than 15 years, received an email from her supervisor in November about the contest and decided it was something she wanted to pursue with her students.

The students had many ideas for their project but kept coming back to the amount of trash they saw in their neighborhood and how it impacted their community.

They decided to build a filter to prevent mass garbage and pollution from entering local waterways through storm drains.

Some students went around town taking pictures of drains filled with trash and brought them to class to discuss and brainstorm.

Ventnor gets state money to enhance Newport Avenue Beachfront Park VENTNOR — The city has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the state Department of Community A…

Through their research, they found that Americans spill 180 million gallons of used oil into storm drains each year. Ventnor is in the center of Absecon Island, so the students are passionate about the impact of oil and garbage on the bay and ocean in their hometown.

“They see a problem, and they’re in tune to it,” Hehre said.

On Dec. 7, they were named state winners of the Samsung content and found out they would be advancing to nationals. They received a $6,500 prize package to be redeemed through the nonprofit DonorsChoose, along with a Samsung cellphone for the class to use to record videos and take pictures.

Hehre meets virtually once a week with Samsung executives who explain what they are looking for in projects.

Round 2 requires students to submit a three-minute video showing how they are tackling their issue.

With a deadline of March 2, they got right to work after Christmas break.

The students came up with two prototypes: The “Samsung oil gator,” for grated storm drains, and the “Samsung curb gator,” for side storm drains.

The oil gator is a two-tier metal, anti-rust structure that holds two metal grates with flat pads that absorb oil and repel water. The apparatus is to be placed inside the drain and inside the well underneath the surface.

The curb gator is a rectangular metal grate with indents that blocks garbage from entering the drains, with slight openings to allow water to go through.

These will be especially useful in the spring, Hehre said, because so many ducklings get caught and slip through the drains.

Hehre’s future son-in-law, Anthony Iaconelli, a welder, and city engineer Ed Stinson have helped with the design process.

On Wednesday morning, Hehre and the students tested their prototypes outside using baby pools to act as drains. They placed the curb gator in the pool, surrounded it with trash and sprayed water onto it. Nothing went through besides the water.

Polar bears young and old take the plunge to kick off 2022 OCEAN CITY — Terry Cotton picked an incredibly important reason to jump into the Atlantic Oc…

The students also tested the oil gator by spraying water and oil through a hose onto the pads. Sure enough, the pads soaked up the oil, leaving only the water to fall into the pool.

Each Friday, the students break into four groups, each working on different parts of the project. They sometimes stay after school, to collaborate and improve their models.

They're currently working on a sensor system that will attach to the pads of the oil gator. The system measures weight, so that once the pads are soaked and need to be replaced, the city can be signaled to replace the pad.

The students said they are learning a lot from this experience.

“It expands our teamwork skills. At the end of the day, it’s just a lot of fun,” said 13-year-old Vikky Desai.

They also wrote letters to the mayors of Ventnor, Margate and Atlantic City, encouraging them to consider their proposal.

“I’m so proud of all of them,” Hehre said.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.