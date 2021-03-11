 Skip to main content
USDA extends free meals for all students through September: Education briefs
USDA extends free meals for all students through September: Education briefs

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Tuesday it is extending its free meal programs through the end of September, allowing children across New Jersey access to free meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want everyone to know these meals are available to every child in New Jersey,” New Jersey Department of Agriculture Secretary Douglas Fisher said. “The extension of these waivers for the summer feeding programs will allow this essential need to be met for all students.”

Known as "summer meal programs," the sites provide free meals to those 18 and younger, regardless of income, in a safe environment. The meals are also available to persons over age 18 with mental or physical disabilities. 

The locations, dates and times the meals are provided by participating sites can be found at http://bit.ly/3l3FLRa.

In addition, the waivers allow meals served through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and Seamless Summer Option (SSO) to be made available in all areas at no cost; allow meals to be served outside of the normally required group settings and meal times; and allow parents and guardians to pick-up meals for their children, including bulk pick-up to cover multiple days of feeding children.

