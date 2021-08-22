Updated school reopening guidance changes contact tracing rules for students

TRENTON — Students properly wearing their masks within 3 to 6 feet of a COVID-19 infected student, also properly wearing their mask, are no longer considered "close contacts," and won't have to quarantine according to updated guidance from the New Jersey Department of Education released Friday.

State education officials on Friday released a memo to district administrators notifying them of changes to "The Road Forward" school reopening guidance issued on June 28.

The guidance was updated this week to align with current recommendations on K-12 schools from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the mandatory mask mandate signed by Gov. Phil Muprhy earlier this monnth.