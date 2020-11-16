UPDATE: More than 200 AC teachers did not return Monday due to virus concerns

ATLANTIC CITY —More than 200 school district employees did not return to work on Monday, the first day students returned to in-person instruction in a hybrid model, due to growing concerns that some of the buildings were not outfitted with proper ventilation to combat the spread of COVID-19.
However, about 75 kids returned to Brighton Avenue School Monday morning, the remaining 225 opted to remain all-virtual, and were welcomed by teachers who showed up to work. Each teacher had three to five students and socially distanced outside the building before getting their temperatures checked to go inside.
Students in the city have been learning through all-virtual instruction since September and returned to school Monday in a hybrid model, according to the school district’s website.
But the Atlantic City Education Association, the union for employees in the school district, said some schools lack appropriate ventilation, making it unsafe for students to return.
"Today, more than 200 of our members took a stand for student safety and community safety," PJ Dollard, president of the ACEA, said Monday. "They took this stand by exercising their right to use sick time when the threat of a contagion is present in the community. Our members took this courageous step for their students because our district's buildings are not safe for children to enter. Since September, our members have been delivering safe, high-quality remote instruction for our students from their classrooms. Bringing students into those classrooms right now puts at a higher risk of contracting and spreading the virus than is necessary. Now is not the time to bring our students back into classrooms as our state considers imposing stricter limits on both indoor and outdoor gatherings."
Dollard added that Brighton Avenue failed to prepare for the return of students.
“This is about student safety,” Dollard said. “Our ACEA members care about the well-being of their students above all else, and Superintendent (Barry) Caldwell’s decision to bring the students into these schools is simply wrong right now. Since August, our members have been working in the districts’ schools to prepare for a safe start to in-person learning on Nov. 16.
“Sadly, the Brighton Avenue School has failed to prepare for the return of students into the classrooms," he added. "The ventilation system has not been updated. There have been little protective measures implemented in the school. The school is not safe for students to return. To me, they’re just unprepared.”
There are about 40 staff members at Brighton Avenue School, according to Dollard.
“They’re going to come back when it’s safe,” he said.
Caldwell said his district has been preparing to return to in-person instruction since the summer.
“We’ve had our custodial staff back since May with no infections,” Caldwell said. “We’ve had our teaching staff back since September with minimal infections, and all those infections were contracted outside of the school building. We’re also completing a successful fall sports season, where everyone followed protocols and students rode the bus to and from practice and to games. We’ve had zero infections (of student-athletes) at Atlantic City High School right now.”
Dollard said Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Texas Avenue schools are also having similar ventilation issues. The union president, who toured Brighton Avenue School in September, said hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the buildings, directional arrows are on the floors and temperature scanners are at the schools’ entrances.
Caldwell said Brighton Avenue, which was built in 1918, does not have central air conditioning, but Gov. Phil Murphy’s reopening plan has language specific to that kind of situation.
“It states on page 17 of the governor’s plan that having the ability to open windows to circulate air is safer than recirculating air in HVAC systems,” he said. “So Brighton has the ability to open those windows and circulate fresh air.”
Stephanie Tarr, field representative for the New Jersey Education Association, said as of Sunday afternoon nothing was resolved between the union and the school district, but meetings were being held throughout the day about the situation.
“This has been a long time coming,” Tarr said. “Back in August ... a lot of issues were brought up specifically about ventilation in many of the school buildings throughout the district. The staff have been in the buildings (teaching virtually) since Sept. 1, so this is not about the staff wanting to work from home. As far as the association can see, there has been zero movement toward improving any of the situations that we’ve identified as problems.”
She said there are concerns regarding personal protective equipment, social distancing and sanitization in the schools as well as air purifiers. She said an air purifier was purchased, but a school custodian said it was actually a carpet dryer.
“And it’s as loud as a jet engine, so it’s not really conducive to being in a classroom with little ones,” said Tarr. “It’s not purifying anything. It’s quickly moving air around. And there’s no hot water in some of the bathrooms.”
Caldwell knew teachers were calling out on Monday but said their concerns about safety were unfounded.
"The school is extremely safe," he said. "We’ve created a safe environment with masks and social distancing. We can expand not 6 feet, but by 10 feet.”
However, Dollard continued to ask Caldwell to postpone in-person instruction "until our schools are safe."
"While the pandemic rages on, we must, as school employees, ensure all who enter our buildings can do so in a safe and efficient way," Dollard said. "Until our schools are safe and the presence of the virus subsides significantly in our community, we cannot, in good faith, encourage our students to enter these buildings."
