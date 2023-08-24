MAYS LANDING — Mike Forest couldn’t resist. He had to see for himself how the new turf felt.

So just a day after contractors started laying down the new turf surface at Oakcrest High School’s football stadium, Coach Forest went for a walk out onto the field.

Now comes the waiting game for when his Falcons can show off their speed on the new surface.

The field isn’t quite ready yet, and won’t be for the Falcons’ scheduled home opener Friday vs. Vineland. But it’ll be ready soon, and Forest and the rest of the Oakcrest football team can’t wait.

“It’s very exciting. It’s all we talk about every day in practice, all the time. We just can’t wait for it to be done,” said senior wide receiver Nasir Mahmoud, 17, of Mays Landing, who transferred to Oakcrest from St. Joseph Academy.

This fall, Oakcrest, Absegami and Millville will join the growing list of area high schools to convert their football stadiums to turf.

Atlantic City, Bridgeton, Egg Harbor Township, Ocean City, Pleasantville, St. Augustine Prep and Vineland already have turf. Cedar Creek, which opened in 2010 and is part of the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District along with Oakcrest and Absegami, has plans for a new field as early as 2024, head football coach James Melody said.

Area high schools that have football teams but are still without turf are Buena Regional, Cumberland Regional, Hammonton, Holy Spirit, Lower Cape May Regional, Middle Township and Wildwood. St. Joseph, which isn’t allowed to play on the Diocese of Camden-owned field on North Second Street in Hammonton, doesn’t have a home field.

Last October, Greater Egg Harbor Regional voters approved a $21 million project to improve athletic, recreational and other facilities at Oakcrest, Absegami and Cedar Creek. Oakcrest began improvements to replace its grass football field with turf, and Cedar Creek added lights to its stadium and will play home Friday night games for the first time in school history.

Absegami’s field will come after Oakcrest’s, athletic director Steve Fortis said. The football team’s first four games are on the road, so he hopes the field will be ready when the Braves host Highland Regional on Sept. 22.

“(The athletes and coaches) are hyped,” said Fortis, who is entering his 16th year as Absegami’s AD. “They’re excited about it. There has been so much construction at the school. They’ve been coming since 4th of July and seeing it happen in real time.”

In Mays Landing, the Falcons held a multiday camp at the school the same week the turf went down, so the players got early looks at the project.

The new playing surface is extra special for seniors like quarterback Marcus Lee, who has been at Oakcrest his entire high school career.

“I’m excited to get on this field with my (classmates). I’ve been playing with them for three years now, every single one of them. It’s really exciting,” said Lee, 17, of Mays Landing, who referred to the old surface as “that nasty grass field.”

Forest, who graduated from Oakcrest in 1999, had played on turf several times in college. But those surfaces, which were hard like carpet and required players to wear sneakers, were unforgiving when tackling or diving to recover fumbles.

“It’s great for all of us. A lot of teams are moving into turf fields now. It’s just good to be in that (class),” he said. “That’s the same field I played on back in the ‘90s and then people would tell you in the ‘70s they were playing on it in the ‘60s, so it’s just good to finally have some good, quality turf grass.”

The process

Most turf fields today are made of monofilament polyethylene-blend fibers tufted into a polypropylene backing. There are multiple layers of sand and rubber pellets mixed into and under the turf. This gives off a synthetic grass feel while maintaining durability.

“It’s interesting how they do it,” Forest said. “They have a machine that sows it up. They still have the pellets they have to put on the field. But it’s just nice seeing it. It’s a nice grade.”

Around March, the Millville School District approved the development of a new turf playing surface for John Barbose Stadium at Wheaton Field, where the Thunderbolts play their home football games.

The project began almost immediately, said Millville athletic director Dave LaGamba. The outdoor track and field teams couldn’t use the track for home meets, and on May 15, the shovel went in the ground with contractors and engineers on site, he said.

Engineers had to check the grade of the surface and make sure rain water would have a way to run off. There are 6-inch drainage tubes on each side of the field, LaGamba said. Then there are layers of rock that take several days to spread out until they’re ready to place the turf.

Turf started to go down at the end of July. After a couple weeks, the transformation really took shape. LaGamba had a lot of fun updating the progress on the @tboltsathletics X account.

“I gotta tell ya, it’s been really interesting learning a lot about this process,” he said.

The case for turf

The look of a turf playing field is pristine. But that’s not the main reason LaGamba is happy to see the new turf at Wheaton Stadium.

“We have a wonderful ground supervisor, Rich Giovinazzi,” LaGamba said. “Our school is always looking amazing at the end of the day, and our facilities are utilized seven, eight months a year, so it’s extremely difficult to properly maintain them to the level we expect them to be.”

LaGamba gave an example of where the durability of a turf field will come into play. In October alone, Millville has 20 dates where teams will be using the field, whether it’s for practice or a game. He said he won’t have to worry about the field getting worn down, divots forming or the playing surface being compromised as he would with grass.

Come Thanksgiving, when Millville will host rival Vineland this year, the field “should be flat and playable,” he said.

Another key factor was that a durable playing surface helps keep players safe and cuts down on injuries.

“The benefits are obviously gonna cost a little extra money up front, but if you take the time to break down how much you’ll spend preparing and seeding a grass field, I think the long-term benefits outweigh the negatives,” LaGamba said. “We live in South Jersey, so you know the type of weather we have — the extreme cold and extreme heat.”

Fortis believes these multipurpose fields will have other benefits, such as the ability to rent out the space to adult summer leagues and allowing the soccer, lacrosse and field hockey teams to move to the turf, barring a scheduling conflict, in the case of inclement weather that would make playing on grass more difficult.

For the Greater Egg Harbor schools, the upgrade allows them to compete with choice schools, non-public schools and even within their own school district. The Atlantic County Institute of Technology in Mays Landing, with its budding football program, is also a factor.

“It definitely helps us, because the competition we have, they have those fields,” Forest said. “So now that we have the opportunity to compete with that kind of stuff, it will give our kids that live in Galloway, that live in Egg Harbor City, that live in Mays Landing to put Cedar Creek, Absegami and Oakcrest on their mind first before they think about going to these other schools.”

Fortis called it “marketing.”

“It’s what a modern 21st century high school is supposed to be,” he said. “I’m glad the county got behind us on it, and hopefully it pays dividends.”

GALLERY: Oakcrest's new turf football field