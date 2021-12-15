Threats to Greater Egg Harbor and Hamilton Township schools deemed not credible

Hamilton Township and Greater Egg Harbor Regional School districts sent letters this morning to parents about a potential threat to schools that was deemed not credible.

Late Tuesday night, both districts said they were made were made aware of a social media post that reported potential threats to a number of local schools, including schools in both district.

The post reported there were videos posted on other social media accounts that "they were going to shoot up the schools," according to the letter.

"While we have no reason at this time to believe this post was based on a real or known threat, as a precautionary measure, we will have a police presence at our schools this morning," Greater Egg Harbor Regional Superintendent James M. Reina wrote in a letter to parents. "Please recognize that presence is a demonstration of the joint commitment of Greater Egg and our local law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of all who enter our schools."

Yesterday, Ocean City High School students were dismissed early after receiving a report of a threat of violence. The thread was deemed not credible, according to Ocean City officials.