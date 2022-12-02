 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This South Jersey district was closed for three days due to internet issue by 'unauthorized third party'

The CHSF Hospital Centre in Corbeil-Essonnes, southeast of the French capital, has been the victim of a computer attack that began late Saturday night.

A South Jersey school system kept schools closed Thursday — the third day in a row — due to internet issues caused by an "unauthorized third party," affecting more than 6,000 students and leaving parents scrambling for child care.

By late Thursday afternoon, Monroe Township Superintendent Susan B. Ficke notified parents that the district's internet service had been restored, and the Gloucester County district would reopen schools Friday.

"We wish to reiterate that we sincerely regret any inconvenience that the emergency closure has caused to you and your family, and we thank you for your patience and understanding during this time," the superintendent wrote. "We look forward to welcoming all students and staff back."

In a letter to parents Monday, Ficke said the emergency closure was needed because the district's internet service had been disconnected.

Ficke said the actions were caused by an unauthorized third party. Only technology staff employees were told to report to school Thursday. The district employs 800 teachers and support staff.

On Wednesday, she sent an update to parents: "We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may cause and wish to assure all students, parents, and staff that school administrators and IT professionals are working to resolve this issue as swiftly and effectively as possible."

Ficke and other school officials did not respond to phone messages Thursday.

Williamstown High School sophomore Anthony DeFelice told 6ABC he uses the internet in a lot of his classes, and he wasn't surprised when school was canceled. A sign on the high school door had said all activities were canceled until further notice.

"Something was going on on Monday, and then they just called off that night at like 8," said DeFelice.

Ficke first told parents that holding classes without internet service would present logistical and safety concerns. Then later, parents were told the problem was much more serious.

"Is it an IT thing or is it more than that?" Nina Seagrave, a mother of three, asked CBS3. She worries personal information such as addresses and phone and Social Security numbers may have been compromised.

Some parents expressed frustration on social media about child care and missed school days. They said the district had provided few details about a possible cyber attack and no information was provided on the district's website.

"I am appalled ... what is this?" one parent wrote. "You don't need internet to go to school!! Ridiculous!"

Added another parent: "It's a safety issue if the phones and emergency contact/medical info is all through internet."

The sprawling district comprises six schools across 42 square miles: four elementary schools, a middle school and a high school.

