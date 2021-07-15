They've served on the frontlines during COVID, now Atlantic Cape nursing students graduate

MAYS LANDING — On Wednesday, 75 nursing students from Atlantic Cape Community College received their pins in a drive-thru ceremony at the Mays Landing campus, marking the completion of the college's two-year program and the culmination of a nursing education experience that — like the pinning ceremony — was anything but traditional due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"They completed the nursing program, graduated from the college, achieved their nursing degree under the most incredible set of circumstances," said Myrna Morales-Keklak, assistant dean of nursing and health sciences.
Not only did this year's graduates attend most classes virtually, they had clinical experiences delayed and were part of a contingent of student nurses across the state that administered the COVID-19 vaccine at clinics and mega sites during the height of the pandemic.
"Our first clinical was actually at the (Atlantic City) mega site," said Shannon Wu, 23, of Atlantic City, who decided to become a nurse after her grandmother had a stroke when she was in high school and she felt helpless. "It was so inspiring."
Wu is going to work as a labor and delivery nurse at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.
The pinning ceremony, when health care workers take a vow to care for the sick, dates to the 12th century. Typically, this happens at an in-person ceremony where the students also recite the Florence Nightingale pledge and receive awards and honors.
This year, due to the pandemic, the students took their pledge in a virtual ceremony Tuesday and received their pin the following day.
Chantina Portes, 39, of Galloway Township, was happy to be heading on to the next chapter in her career. Inspired by her son, who is autistic, Portes said she wants to work with developmentally disabled children.
As a working mother, going to school full time was hard, but the pandemic added another level of difficulty because most of her work was online and she needed a quiet place to learn.
"I would say my car was my library, my everything. I studied in the car, I ate in the car while I studied," Portes said, joking that she should have bought stock in gasoline. "It was rough but, hey, so is life."
Northfield resident Paul Venesz, 33, had already gone to college for communications, but after getting laid off from a newspaper job, found his way to the beverage industry. Two years ago, he decided to make a change and follow in the footsteps of his mother, Susan, a retired nurse midwife.
"Everyone in the neighborhood would come to her for help if they were hurt or sick. She never had to worry about having a good paying job," Venesz said.
The last year he said was "different" and required a lot of adjustments.
"We had to make a lot of on-the-fly adjustments to accommodate different kinds of closures and restrictions, especially with clinicals," he said.
Venesz said being a part of the COVID-19 vaccine mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center over the winter was a lot of fun.
"That was a really good experience. Especially then. At that time, it was so much harder to get the vaccine, get an appointment for one, so the people coming in were so relieved," Venesz said.
The graduates said they know the experiences they had going to nursing school in the middle of a worldwide pandemic and working to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine will help shape their future careers.
"I even told the girls, we're a part of history," Portes said of her classmates. "We are giving something that we need. If you want to get back to normal, then that's what we're here for. It's a good awakening."
Morales-Keklak called the challenges this class endured "indescribable."
"It's about resiliency. It's about commitment. I'm just so excited for them," she said.
