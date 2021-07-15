They've served on the front lines during COVID, now Atlantic Cape nursing students graduate

This year, due to the pandemic, the students took their pledge in a virtual ceremony Tuesday and received their pin the following day.

Chantina Portes, 39, of Galloway Township, was happy to be heading on to the next chapter in her career. Inspired by her son, who is autistic, Portes said she wants to work with developmentally disabled children.

As a working mother, going to school full time was hard, but the pandemic added another level of difficulty because most of her work was online and she needed a quiet place to learn.

“I would say my car was my library, my everything. I studied in the car, I ate in the car while I studied,” Portes said, joking that she should have bought stock in gasoline. “It was rough but, hey, so is life.”

Northfield resident Paul Venesz, 33, had already gone to college for communications, but after getting laid off from a newspaper job, found his way to the beverage industry. Two years ago, he decided to make a change and follow in the footsteps of his mother, Susan, a retired nurse midwife.

“Everyone in the neighborhood would come to her for help if they were hurt or sick. She never had to worry about having a good paying job,” Venesz said.