'The show must go on': South Jersey high schools adapt theater productions for COVID-19

LINWOOD — The set is smaller, the costume changes reduced, and masks will cover the otherwise expressive faces of the actors in this year’s production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” but the cast and crew at Mainland Regional High School said they are happy that the show will go on next week.
“I’m still appreciative and glad that this was able to happen, and I’m having a blast,” said 17-year-old Matthew Whitcomb of Linwood, who plays one of Joseph’s 11 brothers, Simeon, in the upcoming musical.
Like many high schools across New Jersey last March, Mainland's 2020 musical cast was in the depths of rehearsals when schools were ordered to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The timing of that was right at the closing of the schools. So with the set built, and everything, ‘Mama Mia’ did not happen,” said Becky Sannino, long-time performing arts instructor at Mainland and director of this year’s show.
All across New Jersey this spring, young actors are returning to the stage.
"That’s the good news," said Bob Morrison, director of the statewide nonprofit Arts Ed NJ. "It's really been heartening to see the creativity of our school administrations, our theater directors and administrators, how they made something positive for their students come out of a very difficult situation."
Morrison said that the traditional school theater calendar has spring productions in March and April, but Arts Ed NJ suggested to schools to see if they could hold out a little longer, until later in the spring due to the regulations associated with the coronavirus pandemic. In March, more than 100 districts in New Jersey were still all-virtual.
"Getting into the spring — May, June — really allowed us to get some distance from where we were in the winter and hoping that things would be improving, and — knock on wood — they have been," Morrison said.
Many districts that already held their shows have purchased streaming rights to be able to reach a wider audience. Obtaining those rights was particularly important because of the uncertainty that surrounded in-person events during the pandemic.
Morrison said that many of the national organizations that manage the rights for musical performances have provided streaming rights to schools at low or no cost this year. In years past, streaming the show wasn't even an option.
At Atlantic County Institute of Technology, students performed “Tuck Everlasting” to a mostly virtual audience in March, as New Jersey was still operating under severely restricted capacity for indoor performances. Only parents could attend live, and even that was a last-minute call after the governor made the call allowing for indoor sporting events at that time.
Elizabeth Volpe, ACIT’s artistic director, said that everything about the production was different this year, from the rehearsals to the licenses to the performance.
“We started off in November with auditions, and at the time, the students were hybrid. We accommodated all of that, holding auditions on different days for different students,” Volpe said.
The cast shrunk nearly in half from 40 in a typical year to 20 this year as some students and parents had fears about participating. When the school went all virtual in December, so did rehearsals, Volpe explained.
“We used Google Meets and the students would join every day,” she said, learning choreography in their bedrooms instead of on stage. “One of the hardest things was the singing, because we didn’t see them together as a group. They really had to do it independently.”
Volpe said she learned to have more faith in the young thespians, who showed her they could be responsible and rehearse on their own.
“We’re just really proud of what the kids were able to do with such a challenging situation,” Volpe said.
Back at Mainland, the cast is getting ready for their opening date, May 20. This year’s show will be both virtual and live, with indoor capacities expanding to 250 people on May 19 in New Jersey.
This is senior Samantha Richards’ last show for Mainland. The 18-year-old Linwood resident has been in three previous performances and said that the most challenging part this year is performing while wearing masks.
“Because we have the masks, not only do we have to make sure we're acting with our eyes and our body languages, but when we’re singing, we have to make sure were putting out a very clear and audible sound,” said Richards, who plays Joseph’s brother, Levi.
Sannino said she often has to fight the urge to direct students, “Where’s that smirk,” or “Smile bigger.”
“So the notes have all been about their bodies because their bodies have to smile when their faces can’t,” she said. “So it’s been an interesting challenge in that way. Faces tell a lot.”
Carly Schenk, 18, of Northfield plays brother Asher. This is her first production at Mainland, but not her first time on stage. She said working within a tight timeframe has been difficult, as well.
Despite the challenges, Morrison said that the return to live performances is a sign of good things to come.
"It's like spring. The flowers are blooming, the arts are blooming, and we couldn’t be more excited about it and what it means for what the future of our schools will look and what the future of arts in our schools will look like as we rebound from this pandemic," Morrison said.
Mainland Regional High School will present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at 7 p.m. May 20 and 21, and 2 p.m. May 22. Admission is $15 per person. Livestream is available for $25 per device. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 609-927-4151, email dramaclub@mainlandregional.net or visit mainlandregional.net.
GALLERY: Mainland Regional High School spring musical rehearsal
