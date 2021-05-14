'The show must go on': South Jersey high schools adapt theater productions for COVID-19

Other upcoming South Jersey high school productions

The Egg Harbor Township High School musical students production of "Les Misérables" will be streaming for free on Friday and Saturday. Reserve your a virtual ticket at http://mvnt.us/m1213879.

Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts will present Working on June 10, 11, 12. Admission is $10. Livestream information for the June 10 performance will be available at www.chartertech.org. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.chartertech.org.

Millville High School presents "Disney’s Newsies The Broadway Musical" 7:30 p.m. May 27-28 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 29 at the Lakeside Middle School Performing Arts Center. To order tickets for in-person or streaming, visit mhs.millville.org. For more information call Margaret Keefer, director, 856-327-6040, ext. 2902.

Lower Cape May Regional High School will perform "Working the Musical" at 7pm May 20, May 21, and May 22. Admission is $12 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at lcmrhs.booktix.com. For additional information, email sessaj@lcmrschools.com, or visit lcmrschooldistrict.com.

Atlantic City High School will present "Virtually Interrupted: A compilation of theater, music and dance" 6:30 p.m. May 20 at the high school auditorium. Enter through J Wing door. Masks are required. Seating is limited. Admission is free.