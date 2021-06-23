The Class of 2021 says goodbye to high school and good riddance to COVID-19

In a year like no other, more than 90,000 high school seniors have graduated this spring from the state’s public schools and several thousand more from private schools in New Jersey.

The year was marked by considerable upheaval due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw hundreds of districts in the state switch to remote or hybrid learning. Teachers and students donned masks while in person, and increased health and safety measures were put in place.

Athletic seasons were cut short, dances and field trips were forgone, and school plays were performed virtually.

But for the Class of 2021, they wear it as a badge of honor.

“This class is truly like no other,” Cumberland Regional High School salutatorian Madeline Ott told her classmates at Friday’s graduation ceremony. “We were forced to quickly adapt to virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic and overcome the loss of a full year away from friends, sports, theater, clubs and more. But I am beyond proud to say we still made the absolute best of it.”

If the past year and a half taught the Class of 2021 something, it was not to take anything for granted.