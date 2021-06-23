The Class of 2021 says goodbye to high school and good riddance to COVID-19

In a year like no other, more than 90,000 high school seniors have graduated this spring from the state’s public schools and several thousand more from private schools in New Jersey.
The year was marked by considerable upheaval due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw hundreds of districts in the state switch to remote or hybrid learning. Teachers and students donned masks while in person, and increased health and safety measures were put in place.
Athletic seasons were cut short, dances and field trips were forgone, and school plays were performed virtually.
But for the Class of 2021, they wear it as a badge of honor.
“This class is truly like no other,” Cumberland Regional High School salutatorian Madeline Ott told her classmates at Friday’s graduation ceremony. “We were forced to quickly adapt to virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic and overcome the loss of a full year away from friends, sports, theater, clubs and more. But I am beyond proud to say we still made the absolute best of it.”
If the past year and a half taught the Class of 2021 something, it was not to take anything for granted.
“We all realize that what happened in the world was a serious situation, but that doesn’t mean that we didn’t struggle with missing out on everything we could have done our senior year. We tried to make the best of the situation, but many times it was extremely difficult,” Atlantic Christian School valedictorian Sydney Pearson said. “In order to get out of that negative mindset, I tried to find joy in what we did have this year, such as our sports seasons, prom and just the fact that we were able to go a full year of in-person learning without having to fully shut down, which many schools did not have the opportunity to have.”
Ocean City High School senior Grace Gleason invited everyone to join her “in leaving our expectations of the past in the past.”
“So instead of allowing our circumstances to dictate us, we need to dictate our circumstances. All of us have emerged with a new skill set, and I can say that with certainty as we are sitting here because we pushed through every situation and made it to this next step in life. One of these skills is the ability to be resilient,” Gleason said. “Friends, we have already faced a heavy burden of personal responsibility and worked through a pseudo-collegiate schedule. Now it is up to us to continue using our new skills as we continue on to college, the military or work.”
