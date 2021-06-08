Temple has hired its first Black president in the school's history

At Wharton, he spent about four years as vice dean, leading the executive education division. He also served as executive director of the educational leadership institute at Stanford, where he got his bachelor's degree in sociology and played varsity football and ran track.

Born in Pittsburgh, Wingard moved to West Chester when he was 4. His father, Levi, was a principal and superintendent in the Downingtown Area School District and attended Temple for graduate school. As a child, Wingard said he spent time at Temple and got to know basketball coach John Chaney and played for him in camps. He said he sought advice on the keys to success from Chaney, who was his idol.

"He said two things: You get up early and work harder than the next person," Wingard said. "So I get up early and I do my best to work harder than the next person."

Wingard said his father taught him how to engage with the Temple community and any community.

"Talk to everybody," his father told him. "Whether it's the janitors, maintenance staff, administrative assistants, security guards, coaches, everybody has a story to tell of value."

Wingard has a master's degree in education from Emory University, a master's in technology in education from Harvard and a doctorate in educational leadership from Penn.